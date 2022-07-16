Create
1st Test
SL 222/10 (66.1 ov)
PAK *12/1 (8.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 1 Session 3, PAK trail by 210 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live score
1st Semi-Final
YOR *199/7 (19.3 ov)
LAN
LIVE
YOR won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Yorkshire vs Lancashire live score
20th Match
ITT *157/7 (20 ov)
LKK
LIVE
LKK won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Lyca Kovai Kings live score
2nd ODI
ENG-W 337/5 (50 ov)
SA-W 223/10 (41 ov)
ENG-W won by 114 runs.
Schedule ic-right
England Women vs South Africa Women live score
Qualifier 2
TA *0/0 ( ov)
BCC
LIVE
TA won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Trentino Aquila vs Bologna Cricket Club live score
3rd ODI
ENG
IND
Starts 17 Jul, 03:30 PM
Schedule ic-right
England vs India preview
Eliminator
Vz 89/6 (10 ov)
BCC 90/6 (9.1 ov)
BCC won by 4 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Venezia vs Bologna Cricket Club live score
3rd ODI
NZ 360/6 (50 ov)
IRE 359/9 (50 ov)
NZ won by 1 runs.
Schedule ic-right
New Zealand vs Ireland live score
KSCA announces Maharaja Trophy T20 in August; Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal among top stars to feature
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
Second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan shifted from Colombo to Galle amid political crisis
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
Old Trafford, Manchester, pitch history and records ahead of IND vs ENG 2022 3rd ODI
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago
“It’s a Test match, not a T20 game” - Kamran Akmal questions Pakistan's team selection for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka 
Renin Wilben Albert 3 hr ago
"People can only dream about what you've done" - Kevin Pietersen sends a message to Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs ENG 2022 3rd ODI
Vinay Chhabria 26 min ago
"In the last 1-2 years, where apparently he has not been good enough, it is not like he has not scored runs" - Shoaib Akhtar backs Virat Kohli to bounce back from lean patch
Gokul Nair 5 hr ago