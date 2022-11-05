Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
39th Match
ENG
SL
Starts 05 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
England vs Sri Lanka preview
31st Match
SS-W 155/5 (20 ov)
PS-W *13/0 (1.3 ov)
LIVE
PS-W need 143 runs in 18.3 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women live score
20th Match
SIN 210/10 & 337/10 (107.2 ov)
SOP 202/10 & *88/3 (21 ov)
LIVE
Lunch Break : Day 3 SOP need 258 runs to win.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sindh vs Southern Punjab (Pakistan) live score
38th Match
AUS 168/8 (20 ov)
AFG 164/7 (20 ov)
AUS won by 4 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Australia vs Afghanistan live score
1st ODI
PK-W 335/3 (50 ov)
IRE-W 207/10 (49.3 ov)
PK-W won by 128 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women live score
Match 27
BEN-W 106/7 (20 ov)
RAI-W 108/4 (18.2 ov)
RAI-W won by 6 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Bengal Women vs Railways Women live score
42nd Match
IND
ZIM
Starts 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
India vs Zimbabwe preview
10th Match
SOA 330/5 (50 ov)
NSW 322/10 (49.1 ov)
SOA won by 8 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
South Australia vs New South Wales live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
T20 World Cup 2022: “Aasani se nahi pahunche” - Ravichandran Ashwin’s cheeky response to query on India having easy path to semis despite not being at their best
Renin Wilben Albert 44 min ago
ENG vs SL weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Sydney for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match
Ankush Das 1 hr ago
"You're one hell of a cricketer, but much better human being"- AB de Villiers leaves heartwarming message for birthday boy Virat Kohli
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 1 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "I think that is it for him now" - Aakash Chopra feels Steve Smith's T20I career might be over 
Gokul Nair 2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "The biggest issue for England is that the pitch might favor Sri Lanka" - Aakash Chopra on the final Group 1 Super 12 encounter
Gokul Nair 2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "That is one area which is a huge concern" - Gautam Gambhir on what should be India's focus points
Kartik Iyer 3 hr ago