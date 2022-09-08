Create
Match 2
IN-A *229/6 (66 ov)
NZ-A
LIVE
Rain Delay : Day 3 NZ-A won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
India A vs New Zealand A live score
Match 6 (B2 v A2)
PAK 121/10 (19.1 ov)
SL 124/5 (17 ov)
SL won by 5 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score
3rd Test
SA *0/0 ( ov)
ENG
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 ENG won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
South Africa vs England live score
Match 17
NOR *132/1 (13.4 ov)
SIN
LIVE
SIN won the toss and elected to field
Points Table Schedule
Northern (Pakistan) vs Sindh live score
Quarter-Final
West 590/2d (123 ov)
NEZ *36/4 (16 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 NEZ trail by 554 runs.
Points Table Schedule
West Zone vs North East Zone live score
Match 1
SAP 114/4 (20 ov)
RUB *16/0 (2.4 ov)
LIVE
RUB need 99 runs in 17.2 remaining overs
Schedule
Team Sapphire vs Team Ruby live score
Quarter-Final
East 397/10 (136.4 ov)
North *86/0 (20 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 North trail by 311 runs.
Points Table Schedule
East Zone vs North Zone live score
4th Match
Samoa 122/9 (20 ov)
VAN 123/1 (15.3 ov)
LIVE
VAN won by 9 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Samoa vs Vanuatu live score
Asia Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during Sri Lanka's emphatic win over Pakistan 
Naman Jain 4 hr ago
Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Sri Lanka's emphatic victory over Pakistan
Balakrishna 13 hr ago
Road Safety World Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details
Farzan Mohamed 16 hr ago
King Kohli is back !! | Asia Cup 2022 | 71st Century | IND vs AFG
Sports Daily 13 hr ago
BCCI है Jadeja से नाराज…करेगी Injury की सख्त जांच | Asia Cup | T20 WC | Ravindra Jadeja
Sports Daily 14 hr ago
"I don't think anyone would have survived for this long" - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli scoring a hundred after almost 3 years
Ankush Das 1 d ago