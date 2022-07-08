Create
2nd Test
AUS 364/10 (110 ov)
SL *171/2 (57.3 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 Session 3, SL trail by 193 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs Sri Lanka live score
2nd T20I
ENG
IND
Starts 09 Jul, 07:00 PM
Schedule ic-right
England vs India preview
Qualifier 2
JJB *22/0 (1.2 ov)
KIN-XI
LIVE
KIN-XI won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club live score
1st T20I
SIN-W 78/9 (20 ov)
ML-W 79/4 (14.3 ov)
ML-W won by 6 wickets
Schedule ic-right
Singapore Women vs Malaysia Women live score
2nd T20I
ML-W *17/0 (2 ov)
SIN-W
LIVE
SIN-W won the toss and elected to field
Schedule ic-right
Malaysia Women vs Singapore Women live score
Match 17
COL 137/4 (10 ov)
DCS 85/8 (10 ov)
COL won by 52 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Colatta Chocolates vs DCC Starlets live score
3rd Quarter-Final
ESS 161/5 (20 ov)
LAN 162/3 (15.4 ov)
LAN won by 7 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Essex vs Lancashire live score
Play-off 1
JIB 76/7 (10 ov)
KIN-XI 64/6 (10 ov)
JIB won by 12 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club live score
"We should be shameful if we question his place" - Fans split on whether Virat Kohli should play in 2nd IND vs ENG T20I at Edgbaston
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 1 hr ago
5 times bowlers helped India win ODI matches with the bat
Renin Wilben Albert 47 min ago
CSK और जडेजा का टूट गया नाता? जड्डू ने येलो आर्मी से जुड़े सारे पोस्ट किए डिलीट
Sports Daily 51 min ago
Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details
Sports4All Cricket 3 hr ago
Dinesh Karthik is pretty good but he is not a magician
Shashwat Kumar 3 hr ago
"I don't focus on the speed during the game" - Lockie Ferguson on clocking the fastest ball of IPL 2022
Aayushman Vishwanathan 4 hr ago