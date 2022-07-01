Create
5th Test
IND *338/7 (73 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 ENG won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
India vs England live score
2nd Semi-Final
FT *32/0 (3.2 ov)
MKC
LIVE
FT won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table Schedule
Fresh Tropical vs Milan Kingsgrove Cricket Club live score
Match 5
USA *82/2 (11.5 ov)
JER
LIVE
JER won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
United States of America vs Jersey live score
1st T20 Warm-up Match
DER 150/8 (20 ov)
IND 151/3 (16.4 ov)
IND won by 7 wickets
Schedule
Derbyshire vs India live score
1st Test
SL 212/10 (59 ov)
AUS *313/8 (69 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 AUS lead by 101 runs.
Schedule
Sri Lanka vs Australia live score
Group 1
BEL 161/9 (20 ov)
DEN 149/9 (20 ov)
BEL won by 12 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Belgium vs Denmark live score
1st Semi-Final
MU 58/8 (10 ov)
ALB 61/3 (6.3 ov)
ALB won by 7 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Milan United vs Albano live score
Plate Final
COL 219/10 (20 ov)
RJT 159/9 (20 ov)
COL won by 60 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Colatta Chocolates vs Rajkot Thunder live score
ENG vs IND: 3 players who will hold key on day two of the fifth Test
Naman Jain 1 hr ago
"Get to 375" - Sourav Ganguly's rallying message to Team India for day two of IND vs ENG fifth Test
Gokul Nair 2 hr ago
IND vs ENG 2022: Playing XI of cricketers who played in 4th Test of the series but are not playing in 5th Test
Vinay Chhabria 52 min ago
"Prime example of not to select players on basis of IPL" - Fans react following Ruturaj Gaikwad's early dismissal in the warm-up game vs Derbyshire
Ankush Das 2 hr ago
"Everyone does not have the technical perfection but they score runs" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli failing again in the 5th India vs England Test
Kartik Iyer 2 hr ago
“Do not play in the same manner so that the bowler gets mentally disturbed” - Rishabh Pant after sensational 146 in Birmingham
Renin Wilben Albert 4 hr ago