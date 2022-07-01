×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Article Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Gaming Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Posts
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
IND vs ENG
SL vs AUS
WI vs BAN
TNPL
ECS T10
IND-W vs SL-W
Jharkhand T20
English T20 Blast
T20 WC Qualifier
Bukhatir T20
Namibia T20
Ireland ODD
English W ODT
GER-W vs NAM-W
Football
Football Home
SK Experts
Schedule
UEFA Nations League
FIFA WC
EPL
Champions League
La Liga
MLS
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
WWE Money in the Bank 2022
Champions
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Elden Ring
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar 2022
Tennis Results Today
Wimbledon 2022
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
5th Test
IND
*338/7 (73 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 ENG won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
India vs England live score
2nd Semi-Final
FT
*32/0 (3.2 ov)
MKC
LIVE
FT won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Fresh Tropical vs Milan Kingsgrove Cricket Club live score
Match 5
USA
*82/2 (11.5 ov)
JER
LIVE
JER won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
United States of America vs Jersey live score
1st T20 Warm-up Match
DER
150/8 (20 ov)
IND
151/3 (16.4 ov)
IND won by 7 wickets
Schedule
Derbyshire vs India live score
1st Test
SL
212/10 (59 ov)
AUS
*313/8 (69 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 AUS lead by 101 runs.
Schedule
Sri Lanka vs Australia live score
Group 1
BEL
161/9 (20 ov)
DEN
149/9 (20 ov)
BEL won by 12 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Belgium vs Denmark live score
1st Semi-Final
MU
58/8 (10 ov)
ALB
61/3 (6.3 ov)
ALB won by 7 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Milan United vs Albano live score
Plate Final
COL
219/10 (20 ov)
RJT
159/9 (20 ov)
COL won by 60 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Colatta Chocolates vs Rajkot Thunder live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
ENG vs IND: 3 players who will hold key on day two of the fifth Test
Naman Jain
1 hr ago
"Get to 375" - Sourav Ganguly's rallying message to Team India for day two of IND vs ENG fifth Test
Gokul Nair
2 hr ago
IND vs ENG 2022: Playing XI of cricketers who played in 4th Test of the series but are not playing in 5th Test
Vinay Chhabria
52 min ago
"Prime example of not to select players on basis of IPL" - Fans react following Ruturaj Gaikwad's early dismissal in the warm-up game vs Derbyshire
Ankush Das
2 hr ago
"Everyone does not have the technical perfection but they score runs" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli failing again in the 5th India vs England Test
Kartik Iyer
2 hr ago
“Do not play in the same manner so that the bowler gets mentally disturbed” - Rishabh Pant after sensational 146 in Birmingham
Renin Wilben Albert
4 hr ago