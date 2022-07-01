Create
5th Test
IND *53/2 (20.1 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Lunch Break : Day 1 Session 1, ENG won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
India vs England live score
3rd Quarter Final
FT 85/10 (10 ov)
PU *57/8 (8.5 ov)
LIVE
PU need 29 runs in 7 remaining balls
Points Table Schedule
Fresh Tropical vs Pioltello United live score
Match 4
JER *16/0 (2.2 ov)
NAM
LIVE
JER won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule
Jersey vs Namibia live score
1st Test
SL 212/10 & 113/10 (22.5 ov)
AUS 321/10 & 10/0 (0.4 ov)
AUS won by 10 wickets
Schedule
Sri Lanka vs Australia live score
Group 1
HUN 133/8 (20 ov)
GIBR 135/6 (19.4 ov)
GIBR won by 4 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Hungary vs Gibraltar live score
Match 15
BOG 120/1 (10 ov)
BGS 70/10 (9.4 ov)
BOG won by 50 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Bogliasco vs Bergamo Super XI live score
1st ODI
SL-W 171/10 (48.2 ov)
IND-W 176/6 (38 ov)
IND-W won by 4 wickets
Schedule
Sri Lanka Women vs India Women live score
2nd Semi Final
RAN *121/2 (13.2 ov)
DHA
LIVE
Stumps : DHA won the toss and elected to field
Points Table Schedule
Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos live score
"Who will they blame this time?" - Virat Kohli fans show support for former skipper after Ravichandran Ashwin is not picked for 5th IND vs ENG Test
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 2 hr ago
SL vs AUS 2022: ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as on July 1
Vinay Chhabria 4 hr ago
"We need you more as a bowler rather than as a captain" - Rahul Dravid on his conversations with Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IND vs ENG fifth Test
Gokul Nair 30 min ago
"Would've been lovely to see a Shastri and Kohli aggression" - Nasser Hussain wishes he could see how the McCullum and Stokes' bazball aggression would have fared against India's former captain and ex-head coach
Aayushman Vishwanathan 24 min ago
"Time for him to make a statement"- Fans react as Cheteshwar Pujara comes out to open the innings for India in fifth Test vs England
Aditya Suketu Desai 2 hr ago
"The opportunity to add a world-renowned all-rounder to an exciting group is fantastic" - Warwickshire Director announces Krunal Pandya's signing for Royal London Cup 2022
Vinay Chhabria 1 hr ago