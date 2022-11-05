Create
39th Match
SL *140/5 (19.1 ov)
ENG
LIVE
SL won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table Schedule
Sri Lanka vs England live score
42nd Match
IND
ZIM
Starts 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table Schedule
India vs Zimbabwe preview
38th Match
AUS 168/8 (20 ov)
AFG 164/7 (20 ov)
AUS won by 4 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Australia vs Afghanistan live score
11th Match
WAU 236/10 (47.2 ov)
QUN *219/8 (46.5 ov)
LIVE
QUN need 18 runs in 19 remaining balls
Points Table Schedule
Western Australia vs Queensland live score
21st Match
KPH 436/10 (126.3 ov)
CPNJB *99/0 (30 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : CPNJB trail by 337 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab (Pakistan) live score
Match 27
BEN-W 106/7 (20 ov)
RAI-W 108/4 (18.2 ov)
RAI-W won by 6 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Bengal Women vs Railways Women live score
37th Match
NZ 185/6 (20 ov)
IRE 150/9 (20 ov)
NZ won by 35 runs.
Points Table Schedule
New Zealand vs Ireland live score
20th Match
SIN 210/10 & 337/10 (107.2 ov)
SOP 202/10 & 143/10 (40.3 ov)
SIN won by 202 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Sindh vs Southern Punjab (Pakistan) live score
