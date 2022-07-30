Create
1st T20I
ZIM *36/1 (5 ov)
BAN
LIVE
ZIM won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh live score
3rd Match, Group B
NZ-W 167/2 (20 ov)
SA-W *0/0 ( ov)
LIVE
Inning Break : SA-W need 168 runs in 20 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women live score
Match 24
HS 182/6 (20 ov)
KABUL *43/0 (3 ov)
LIVE
KABUL need 140 runs in 17.0 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Hindukush Stars vs Kabul Eagles live score
1st T20I
IND 190/6 (20 ov)
WI 122/8 (20 ov)
IND won by 68 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India vs West Indies live score
Eliminator
CRS 97/7 (10 ov)
RMC 98/3 (8.0 ov)
RMC won by 7 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Cricket Stars vs Roma Cricket Club live score
Qualifier 2
FT
RMC
LIVE
Match Live
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Fresh Tropical vs Roma Cricket Club live score
Qualifier 1
JIB 110/5 (10 ov)
FT 78/7 (10 ov)
JIB won by 32 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Fresh Tropical live score
18th Match
SUI 183/8 (20 ov)
CZR 184/3 (17.4 ov)
CZR won by 7 wickets
Schedule ic-right
Switzerland vs Czech Republic live score
