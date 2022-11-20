×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Footer Dashboard
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
T20 World Cup
IND vs NZ
WBBL 2022
AUS vs ENG
ECS T10 - Barcelona
IND vs BAN
UAE vs NEP
Quaid-e-Azam
Sheffield Shield
AUS Domestic 2022
Pondicherry T20
Super50 Cup 2022
Dubai D10 Division 1
ICCA Arabian T20 League
Football
Football Home
FIFA WC
Newsletters
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
God of War Ragnarok
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Modern warfare 2
GTA
PUBG
Valorant
Pop Culture
Anime
Streamers
BGMI
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
2022 ATP Finals
2022 WTA Finals
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
110th Match
USA
*193/5 (43 ov)
NAM
LIVE
NAM won toss & fielded
Points Table
Schedule
United States of America vs Namibia live score
Match 9
BTS
143/8 (20 ov)
MlW
*144/5 (19.5 ov)
LIVE
Match completed
Points Table
Schedule
Botswana vs Malawi live score
2nd T20I
IND
191/6 (20 ov)
NZ
126/10 (18.5 ov)
IND won by 65 runs.
Schedule
India vs New Zealand live score
Division 2
KNI
228/10 (84 ov)
NCAPE
*99/3 (28.4 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - Northern Cpe trail by 129 runs
Points Table
Schedule
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape live score
Match 5
Goa-V
184/6 (20 ov)
HAR-V
183/5 (20 ov)
Goa-V won by 1 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Goa Veterans vs Haryana Veterans live score
Match 40
SED
122/4 (10 ov)
PAG
80/8 (10 ov)
SED won by 42 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Seven Districts vs Pacific Group live score
2nd Semi-Final
PWXI
150/7 (20 ov)
KXI
*68/2 (10 ov)
LIVE
KXI need 83 runs in 10.0 remaining overs
Schedule
Pondicherry West XI vs Karaikal XI live score
2nd ODI
AUS
280/8 (50 ov)
ENG
208/10 (38.5 ov)
AUS won by 72 runs.
Schedule
Australia vs England live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd T20I: Williamson departs for 61, India cruising towards victory in the 2nd T20I
15 min ago
Team India में होने जा रहा है बड़ा बदलाव... एक नहीं बल्कि अब होंगे 2-2 कप्तान!
Sports Daily
31 min ago
"This man is already a T20I legend"- Fans hail Suryakumar Yadav for his incredible T20I hundred vs NZ
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
2 hr ago
[Watch]: Shreyas Iyer trods onto his stumps and gets out hit-wicket in India's 2nd T20I against NZ
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
2 hr ago
Top 10 Suryakumar Yadav memes after his astonishing century against New Zealand in 2nd T20I
Balakrishna
43 min ago
“India gifted hat-trick to Tim Southee” - Twitterati criticize Team India’s tactics as centurion Suryakumar Yadav is deprived of strike in 20th over
Renin Wilben Albert
1 hr ago