35th Match
IND 184/6 (20 ov)
BAN 145/6 (16 ov)
IND won by 5 runs (D/L method)
India vs Bangladesh live score
1st Semi-final
TIT *30/0 (3.2 ov)
KTS
LIVE
TIT won the toss and elected to bat
Titans vs Knights live score
34th Match
ZIM 117/10 (19.2 ov)
NED 120/5 (18 ov)
NED won by 5 wickets
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands live score
7th Match
VIC 351/7d & *44/1 (23 ov)
TAS 535/10 (128.1 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 VIC trail by 140 runs.
Victoria vs Tasmania live score
Match 35
SWU 100/4 (10 ov)
OVR *58/2 (6 ov)
LIVE
OVR need 43 runs in 24 remaining balls
Swieqi United vs Overseas CC live score
36th Match
PAK
SA
Starts 03 Nov, 01:30 PM
Pakistan vs South Africa preview
33rd Match
ENG 179/6 (20 ov)
NZ 159/6 (20 ov)
ENG won by 20 runs.
England vs New Zealand live score
8th Match
NSW *99/1 (47.1 ov)
SOA
LIVE
Stumps - Day 1 - NSW won toss & batted
New South Wales vs South Australia live score
