×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
T20 World Cup
T20 warm up
IND vs SA
ENG vs PAK
AUS vs ENG
Legends League
ECS T10 Croatia
WBBL 2022
ECC T10
SMAT 2022
Bukhatir League
NZ T20 Tri-Series
Women's Asia Cup 2022
ECT10
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
FIFA WC
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Modern warfare 2
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
Paris Masters 2022
2022 WTA Finals
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
35th Match
IND
184/6 (20 ov)
BAN
145/6 (16 ov)
IND won by 5 runs (D/L method)
Points Table
Schedule
India vs Bangladesh live score
1st Semi-final
TIT
*30/0 (3.2 ov)
KTS
LIVE
TIT won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Titans vs Knights live score
34th Match
ZIM
117/10 (19.2 ov)
NED
120/5 (18 ov)
NED won by 5 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands live score
7th Match
VIC
351/7d & *44/1 (23 ov)
TAS
535/10 (128.1 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 VIC trail by 140 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Victoria vs Tasmania live score
Match 35
SWU
100/4 (10 ov)
OVR
*58/2 (6 ov)
LIVE
OVR need 43 runs in 24 remaining balls
Schedule
Swieqi United vs Overseas CC live score
36th Match
PAK
SA
Starts 03 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Pakistan vs South Africa preview
33rd Match
ENG
179/6 (20 ov)
NZ
159/6 (20 ov)
ENG won by 20 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
England vs New Zealand live score
8th Match
NSW
*99/1 (47.1 ov)
SOA
LIVE
Stumps - Day 1 - NSW won toss & batted
Points Table
Schedule
New South Wales vs South Australia live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
IND vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: India win by 5 runs (DLS) in an absolute T20 classic!
22 min ago
Semi-Finals की राह Pakistan के लिए नहीं होगी आसान... Pakistan को बड़े मुकाबले से पहले लगा बड़ा झटका
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
Cricket Fans react to IND vs BAN encounter
Sports Daily
1 hr ago
"Records are meant to be broken" - Mahela Jayawardene after Virat Kohli leapfrogs him to be the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history
Ankush Das
45 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guide India to 184/6 against Bangladesh
Balakrishna
2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli & Adelaide rain gods help India overcome Bangladesh in last-ball thriller
Srinjoy Sanyal
22 min ago