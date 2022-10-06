Create
5th T20I
WI-W *96/6 (18.5 ov)
NZ-W
LIVE
NZ-W won the toss and elected to field
Schedule ic-right
West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women live score
1st ODI
SA 249/4 (40 ov)
IND 240/8 (40 ov)
SA won by 9 runs.
Schedule ic-right
South Africa vs India live score
Match 20
GER 58/10 (9.3 ov)
Norwy *47/2 (4.1 ov)
LIVE
Norwy need 12 runs in 15.5 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Germany vs Norway live score
10th Match
PK-W 116/5 (20 ov)
THI-W 117/6 (19.5 ov)
THI-W won by 4 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women live score
1st Semi-Final
FM 185/10 (43.2 ov)
COL *152/7 (24.1 ov)
LIVE
COL need 34 runs in 25.5 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Future Mattress vs Colatta Chocolates live score
2nd ODI
IND
SA
Starts 09 Oct, 01:30 PM
Schedule ic-right
India vs South Africa preview
Match 6
ALH 188/6 (20 ov)
CECC *85/5 (13 ov)
LIVE
CECC need 104 runs in 42 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Al Hajery vs Ceylinco Express CC live score
Match 1
GWG 131/7 (20 ov)
MNW 132/2 (16.5 ov)
MNW won by 8 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Gujranwala Giants vs Mardan Warriors live score
