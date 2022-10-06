×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Gaming Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Cricket News
Schedule
IND vs SA
AUS vs WI
ENG vs PAK
Legends League
ECC T10
County Championship
Bukhatir League
NZ T20 Tri-Series
Women's Asia Cup 2022
Japan Cricket League
WI-W vs NZ-W
ECT10
T20 World Cup
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
FIFA WC
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Extreme Rules 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
China Open
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
5th T20I
WI-W
*96/6 (18.5 ov)
NZ-W
LIVE
NZ-W won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women live score
1st ODI
SA
249/4 (40 ov)
IND
240/8 (40 ov)
SA won by 9 runs.
Schedule
South Africa vs India live score
Match 20
GER
58/10 (9.3 ov)
Norwy
*47/2 (4.1 ov)
LIVE
Norwy need 12 runs in 15.5 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Germany vs Norway live score
10th Match
PK-W
116/5 (20 ov)
THI-W
117/6 (19.5 ov)
THI-W won by 4 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women live score
1st Semi-Final
FM
185/10 (43.2 ov)
COL
*152/7 (24.1 ov)
LIVE
COL need 34 runs in 25.5 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Future Mattress vs Colatta Chocolates live score
2nd ODI
IND
SA
Starts 09 Oct, 01:30 PM
Schedule
India vs South Africa preview
Match 6
ALH
188/6 (20 ov)
CECC
*85/5 (13 ov)
LIVE
CECC need 104 runs in 42 remaining balls
Points Table
Schedule
Al Hajery vs Ceylinco Express CC live score
Match 1
GWG
131/7 (20 ov)
MNW
132/2 (16.5 ov)
MNW won by 8 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Gujranwala Giants vs Mardan Warriors live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India narrowly lose 1st ODI despite Sanju Samson's valiant knock
Balakrishna
33 min ago
IND vs SA 2022: "Played like a team man" - Twitterati laud Shreyas Iyer's batting exploits in ODI series opener
Aditya Suketu Desai
2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "Calm before the storm" - Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi hints at making a comeback
Aditya Suketu Desai
3 hr ago
Bumrah के रिप्लेसमेंट पर आया बड़ा बयान, जानिए कौन बोला Shami को हटाओ Chahar को टीम में लाओ?
Sports Daily
6 hr ago
New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details
Farzan Mohamed
5 hr ago
IND vs PAK मैच को लेकर Pakistan से आया बड़ा बयान, Rameez Raja बोले मैं मेलबर्न में नहीं देखूंगा भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान | T-20 World Cup
Sports Daily
7 hr ago