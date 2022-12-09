×
Here are some matches that might interest you
2nd Test
PAK
ENG
Starts 09 Dec, 10:30 AM
Schedule
Pakistan vs England preview
2nd Test
AUS
*330/3 (89 ov)
WI
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 AUS won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule
Australia vs West Indies live score
Tour Match
SA
*142/2 (44 ov)
CAXI
LIVE
Day 1 Sth Africans won toss & batted
Schedule
South Africa vs Cricket Australia XI live score
Match 9
MBC-W
*42/0 (9 ov)
MSC-W
LIVE
MBC-W won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Mohun Bagan AC Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women live score
Match 22
DEN
*87/3 (20.4 ov)
CAN
LIVE
CAN won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Denmark vs Canada live score
1st T20I
IND-W
AUS-W
Starts 09 Dec, 07:00 PM
Schedule
India Women vs Australia Women preview
Match 23
QAT
*158/4 (35 ov)
MAL
LIVE
MAL won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Qatar vs Malaysia live score
1st Semi-Final
MPS
SDF
Starts 09 Dec, 09:30 AM
Points Table
Schedule
M.P Sports vs Samdariya Fighters live score
“He needs those players who stay fit regularly” – Saba Karim on Rohit Sharma and Co. after Deepak Chahar's injury
James Kuanal
8 hr ago
"Can they consistently do that in every country"- Ravichandran Ashwin on England's bazball approach
Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
9 hr ago
“In IPL with different franchises” - Twitterati react as Wasim Jaffer wonders about the last time Team India played with a full-strength squad
Renin Wilben Albert
14 hr ago
[WATCH] Suryakumar Yadav shares a cute video of his interaction with his dogs
Renin Wilben Albert
11 hr ago
LPL 2022: Chamika Karunaratne available for the remainder of Lanka Premier League after successful surgery following freak face-accident
Chandra
9 hr ago
KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant - who should be Team India's wicketkeeper for the 2023 World Cup?
Renin Wilben Albert
10 hr ago