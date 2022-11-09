Create
1st Semi-Final
NZ
PAK
Starts 09 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table Schedule
New Zealand vs Pakistan preview
2nd Semi-Final
IND
ENG
Starts 10 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table Schedule
India vs England preview
Match 15
BAR 176/10 (45.5 ov)
JAM *139/3 (35.1 ov)
LIVE
JAM need 38 runs in 14.5 remaining overs
Points Table Schedule
Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions live score
24th Match
CPNJB *302/5 (82 ov)
NOR
LIVE
Stumps : CPNJB won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table Schedule
Central Punjab (Pakistan) vs Northern (Pakistan) live score
Match 1
TN 306/7 (47 ov)
BG-XI 194/6 (40 ov)
TN won by 58 runs (VJD method)
Schedule
Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI live score
Match 8
MBCC 158/6 (10 ov)
PIC 162/0 (7 ov)
PIC won by 10 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Men In Blue CC vs Pak I Care live score
22nd Match
SOP *0/1 (0.2 ov)
BAL
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 BAL won the toss and elected to field
Points Table Schedule
Southern Punjab (Pakistan) vs Balochistan live score
3rd ODI
PK-W
IRE-W
Starts 09 Nov, 10:00 AM
Schedule
Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women preview
