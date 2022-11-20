Create
2nd T20I
IND 191/6 (20 ov)
NZ 126/10 (18.5 ov)
IND won by 65 runs.
India vs New Zealand live score
2nd Quarter Final
FM 116/6 (10 ov)
DCS 100/8 (10 ov)
LIVE
FM won by 16 runs.
Future Mattress vs DCC Starlets live score
Match 36
GED 228/5 (20 ov)
RJT *110/9 (19.4 ov)
LIVE
RJT need 119 runs in 2 remaining balls
Gems Education CC vs Rajkot Thunder live score
Match 11
OMN 169/7 (20 ov)
CAN *124/6 (14.3 ov)
LIVE
CAN need 46 runs in 33 remaining balls
Oman vs Canada live score
Tour Match
WI 424/9d & 114/4 (28 ov)
ACT/NSW 426/4d (97 ov)
Match drawn
West Indies vs ACT/NSW XI live score
Final
HAR-V *95/5 (14 ov)
UP-V
LIVE
UP-V won the toss and elected to field
Haryana Veterans vs Uttar Pradesh Veterans live score
Match 12
SYS 152/5 (20 ov)
LST 153/3 (18.2 ov)
LST won by 7 wickets
Seychelles vs Lesotho live score
2nd ODI
AUS 280/8 (50 ov)
ENG 208/10 (38.5 ov)
AUS won by 72 runs.
Australia vs England live score
"He was looking forward to this" - Parthiv Patel on Yuzvendra Chahal's impressive performance in 2nd IND vs NZ T20I
Renin Wilben Albert 44 min ago
"I want Shreyas Iyer to be turning his arm over" - Simon Doull lauds Deepak Hooda's spell
Kartik Iyer 1 hr ago
Top 10 Suryakumar Yadav memes after his astonishing century against New Zealand in 2nd T20I
Balakrishna 5 hr ago
"I will be stupid to even try and think of a special shot" - Ravi Shastri lauds Suryakumar Yadav's century
Kartik Iyer 2 hr ago
"Hardik was brilliant with his captaincy and bowling changes" - Parthiv Patel impressed with Pandya's leadership in 2nd IND vs NZ T20I
Renin Wilben Albert 1 hr ago
[WATCH] Suryakumar Yadav gets a thunderous ovation from fans and teammates after superlative century against New Zealand
Balakrishna 1 hr ago