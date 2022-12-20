Create
9th Match
ST 150/5 (20 ov)
STR 151/4 (18.4 ov)
STR won by 6 wickets
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers live score
3rd Test
PAK 304/10 & 216/10 (74.5 ov)
ENG 354/10 & 170/2 (28.1 ov)
ENG won by 8 wickets
Pakistan vs England live score
5th T20I
AUS-W 196/4 (20 ov)
IND-W 142/10 (20 ov)
AUS-W won by 54 runs.
Australia Women vs India Women live score
Elite, Group B
MUM 651/6d (127.2 ov)
HYD *173/6 (50 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 HYD trail by 478 runs.
Mumbai vs Hyderabad (India) live score
Elite, Group B
MAH *472/7 (173 ov)
SAU
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - SAU won toss & fielded
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra live score
13th Match
Tzn 134/9 (20 ov)
RWN 103/10 (19 ov)
Tzn won by 31 runs.
Tanzania vs Rwanda live score
16th match
NSW-W 226/10 (50 ov)
TAS-W 229/3 (37.3 ov)
TAS-W won by 7 wickets
New South Wales Breakers Women vs Tasmania Women live score
1st Test
SA 152/10 & 99/10 (37.4 ov)
AUS 218/10 & 35/4 (7.5 ov)
AUS won by 6 wickets
South Africa vs Australia live score
