×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Footer Dashboard
Trending Dashboard
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Advertise On SK
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
IND vs BAN
ENG vs PAK
Big Bash League 2022
ENG-W vs WI-W
BN-W vs NZ-W
LPL 2022
Sheffield Shield
Australia One Day Cup
Barbados T10
CSA Provincial ODI
ACPL T20
Malaysia Quadrangular
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
EPL
Schedule
FIFA WC
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
Netherlands vs USA live score
Argentina vs Australia live score
France vs Poland Live Score
England vs Senegal Live Score
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
God of War Ragnarok
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Modern warfare 2
GTA
PUBG
Valorant
Pop Culture
Anime
Streamers
BGMI
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
2022 ATP Finals
2022 WTA Finals
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
United Cup 2023
Adelaide International 1 2023
Tata Open Maharashtra 2023
ASB Classic, 2023
Adelaide International 2 2023
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
9th Match
ST
150/5 (20 ov)
STR
151/4 (18.4 ov)
STR won by 6 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers live score
3rd Test
PAK
304/10 & 216/10 (74.5 ov)
ENG
354/10 & 170/2 (28.1 ov)
ENG won by 8 wickets
Schedule
Pakistan vs England live score
5th T20I
AUS-W
196/4 (20 ov)
IND-W
142/10 (20 ov)
AUS-W won by 54 runs.
Schedule
Australia Women vs India Women live score
Elite, Group B
MUM
651/6d (127.2 ov)
HYD
*173/6 (50 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 HYD trail by 478 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Mumbai vs Hyderabad (India) live score
Elite, Group B
MAH
*472/7 (173 ov)
SAU
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - SAU won toss & fielded
Points Table
Schedule
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra live score
13th Match
Tzn
134/9 (20 ov)
RWN
103/10 (19 ov)
Tzn won by 31 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Tanzania vs Rwanda live score
16th match
NSW-W
226/10 (50 ov)
TAS-W
229/3 (37.3 ov)
TAS-W won by 7 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
New South Wales Breakers Women vs Tasmania Women live score
1st Test
SA
152/10 & 99/10 (37.4 ov)
AUS
218/10 & 35/4 (7.5 ov)
AUS won by 6 wickets
Schedule
South Africa vs Australia live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
IND vs BAN : Team India's probable playing XI for Second Test
Sports Daily
11 min ago
3 players who could stop India from reaching WTC final
Vinay Chhabria
23 min ago
Lionel Messi's 3 closest cricketing parallels
Vinay Chhabria
36 min ago
"I'll be watching on the TV on Friday morning" - Sam Curran on IPL 2023 mini-auction
Aayushman Vishwanathan
1 hr ago
"Idhr bi check kr zara apny dost ko" - Hasan Ali's response to Shadab Khan's awe-inspiring return catch in BBL 2022-23
Aditya Suketu Desai
2 hr ago
Pakistan name 16-man squad for New Zealand Test series; Hasan Ali makes a comeback
Gokul Nair
2 hr ago