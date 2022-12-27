×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Footer Dashboard
Trending Dashboard
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Advertise On SK
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
PAK vs NZ
IND vs SL
AUS vs SA
Emirates D20
Big Bash League 2022
Super Smash 2022
ENG-W vs WI-W
BN-W vs NZ-W
LPL 2022
Sheffield Shield
Australia One Day Cup
CSA Provincial ODI
Malaysia Quadrangular
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
EPL
Schedule
FIFA WC
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
Netherlands vs USA live score
Argentina vs Australia live score
France vs Poland Live Score
England vs Senegal Live Score
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
God of War Ragnarok
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Modern warfare 2
GTA
PUBG
Valorant
Pop Culture
Anime
Streamers
BGMI
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
2022 ATP Finals
2022 WTA Finals
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
United Cup 2023
Adelaide International 1 2023
Tata Open Maharashtra 2023
ASB Classic, 2023
Adelaide International 2 2023
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
1st Semi-Final
EMB
*53/3 (8.2 ov)
FUJ
LIVE
EMB won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Emirates Blues vs Fujairah live score
2nd Test
SA
189/10 (68.4 ov)
AUS
*386/3 (91 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 AUS lead by 197 runs.
Schedule
South Africa vs Australia live score
1st Test
PAK
438/10 (130.5 ov)
NZ
*165/0 (47 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 NZ trail by 273 runs.
Schedule
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score
2nd Test
BAN
227/10 & 231/10 (70.2 ov)
IND
314/10 & 145/7 (47 ov)
IND won by 3 wickets
Schedule
Bangladesh vs India live score
1st T20
IND-W
137/5 (20 ov)
SA-W
83/8 (20 ov)
IND-W won by 54 runs.
Schedule
India Women Under-19s vs South Africa Women Under-19s live score
Match 8
KVXI
PVP
Starts 27 Dec, 07:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Kariakal Veterans XI vs Pondicherry Veterans President XI preview
Match 30
ABD
145/9 (20 ov)
SHA
103/3 (9.3 ov)
SHA won by 37 runs (D/L method)
Points Table
Schedule
Team Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah live score
Match 9
VHK
107/4 (10 ov)
IRR
67/8 (10 ov)
VHK won by 40 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Valley Hikers vs Indian River Rowers live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
[WATCH] Pakistan captain Babar Azam bowls an over of off-spin in the 1st Test against New Zealand in Karachi
Renin Wilben Albert
2 hr ago
3 Pakistan origin players who will play in IPL 2023
Vinay Chhabria
1 hr ago
England to tour Bangladesh in March 2023 for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
Gokul Nair
49 min ago
Rohit Sharma की चोट पर आया बड़ा Update, जानिए क्या SL के खिलाफ खेलेंगे T-20I सीरीज | IND vs SL
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
Rohit, Kohli likely to miss Sri Lanka T20Is; existing selection committee to pick Team India squads before departing - Reports
Gokul Nair
4 hr ago
3 players ignored by PSL teams who were sold at IPL Auction 2023
Vinay Chhabria
4 hr ago