1st Semi-Final
EMB *53/3 (8.2 ov)
FUJ
LIVE
EMB won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Emirates Blues vs Fujairah live score
2nd Test
SA 189/10 (68.4 ov)
AUS *386/3 (91 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 AUS lead by 197 runs.
Schedule ic-right
South Africa vs Australia live score
1st Test
PAK 438/10 (130.5 ov)
NZ *165/0 (47 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 NZ trail by 273 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score
2nd Test
BAN 227/10 & 231/10 (70.2 ov)
IND 314/10 & 145/7 (47 ov)
IND won by 3 wickets
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh vs India live score
1st T20
IND-W 137/5 (20 ov)
SA-W 83/8 (20 ov)
IND-W won by 54 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India Women Under-19s vs South Africa Women Under-19s live score
Match 8
KVXI
PVP
Starts 27 Dec, 07:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Kariakal Veterans XI vs Pondicherry Veterans President XI preview
Match 30
ABD 145/9 (20 ov)
SHA 103/3 (9.3 ov)
SHA won by 37 runs (D/L method)
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Team Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah live score
Match 9
VHK 107/4 (10 ov)
IRR 67/8 (10 ov)
VHK won by 40 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Valley Hikers vs Indian River Rowers live score
