2nd ODI
NZ
IND
Starts 27 Nov, 07:00 AM
Schedule
New Zealand vs India preview
15th Match
VIC 121/10 & 336/10 (93.1 ov)
TAS 220/10 & *151/4 (53 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - TAS require 87 runs
Points Table Schedule
Victoria vs Tasmania live score
Tour Match
PM-XI 322/10 & 221/4d (70 ov)
WI 235/10 & 277/8 (106.5 ov)
Match drawn
Schedule
Prime Minister's XI vs West Indies live score
2nd ODI
SL
AFG
Starts 27 Nov, 02:30 PM
Schedule
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan preview
9th Match
DG 109/7 (10 ov)
NYS 110/2 (10 ov)
NYS won by 8 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers live score
10th Match
NW 95/7 (10 ov)
ABD 96/2 (9.4 ov)
ABD won by 8 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi live score
Preliminary quarter final
MUM 220/10 (48.3 ov)
UP 221/2 (45.4 ov)
UP won by 8 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh live score
11th Match
DB 94/5 (10 ov)
MSA 95/2 (7.4 ov)
MSA won by 8 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Delhi Bulls vs Morrisville Samp Army live score
