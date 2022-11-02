×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
T20 World Cup
T20 warm up
IND vs SA
ENG vs PAK
AUS vs ENG
Legends League
ECS T10 Croatia
WBBL 2022
ECC T10
SMAT 2022
Bukhatir League
NZ T20 Tri-Series
Women's Asia Cup 2022
ECT10
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
FIFA WC
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Modern warfare 2
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
Paris Masters 2022
2022 WTA Finals
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
35th Match
IND
184/6 (20 ov)
BAN
145/6 (16 ov)
IND won by 5 runs (D/L method)
Points Table
Schedule
India vs Bangladesh live score
2nd Semi-final
DOL
BOL
Starts 02 Nov, 09:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Dolphins vs Boland live score
Match 6
WWD
*233/1 (41.4 ov)
CC&C
LIVE
CC&C won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Windward Islands vs Combined Campuses and Colleges live score
Match 4
CY
117/6 (10 ov)
GFL
*50/1 (6.4 ov)
LIVE
GFL need 68 runs in 20 remaining balls
Points Table
Schedule
Cool Boys vs G Force Lions live score
Match 17
PAG
SED
Starts 02 Nov, 09:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Pacific Group vs Seven Districts live score
Match 3
CY
124/5 (10 ov)
EXP
44/10 (8.5 ov)
CY won by 80 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Cool Boys vs The Expendables live score
36th Match
PAK
SA
Starts 03 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Pakistan vs South Africa preview
1st Semi-final
TIT
158/6 (20 ov)
KTS
*113/8 (19 ov)
LIVE
KTS need 46 runs in 6 remaining balls
Points Table
Schedule
Titans vs Knights live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
IND vs BAN: रोमांच से भरपूर मुकाबले में Team India ने बांग्लादेश को हराया, Kohli ने भी World Record बनाया | T-20 World Cup
Sports Daily
1 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan fans blame umpires and Virat Kohli for Bangladesh's close defeat against India
Balakrishna
1 hr ago
India Fans in Adelaide
Sports Daily
3 hr ago
Arshdeep Singh repays India's faith handsomely with another nerveless display
Shashwat Kumar
56 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: “Disappointed if you have not contributed for 3 successive matches” – KL Rahul opens up after fifty vs Bangladesh
Srinjoy Sanyal
1 hr ago
Bangladesh Fans in Adelaide
Sports Daily
3 hr ago