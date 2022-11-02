Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
35th Match
IND 184/6 (20 ov)
BAN 145/6 (16 ov)
IND won by 5 runs (D/L method)
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
India vs Bangladesh live score
2nd Semi-final
DOL
BOL
Starts 02 Nov, 09:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Dolphins vs Boland live score
Match 6
WWD *233/1 (41.4 ov)
CC&C
LIVE
CC&C won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Windward Islands vs Combined Campuses and Colleges live score
Match 4
CY 117/6 (10 ov)
GFL *50/1 (6.4 ov)
LIVE
GFL need 68 runs in 20 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Cool Boys vs G Force Lions live score
Match 17
PAG
SED
Starts 02 Nov, 09:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Pacific Group vs Seven Districts live score
Match 3
CY 124/5 (10 ov)
EXP 44/10 (8.5 ov)
CY won by 80 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Cool Boys vs The Expendables live score
36th Match
PAK
SA
Starts 03 Nov, 01:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Pakistan vs South Africa preview
1st Semi-final
TIT 158/6 (20 ov)
KTS *113/8 (19 ov)
LIVE
KTS need 46 runs in 6 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Titans vs Knights live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
IND vs BAN: रोमांच से भरपूर मुकाबले में Team India ने बांग्लादेश को हराया, Kohli ने भी World Record बनाया | T-20 World Cup
Sports Daily 1 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan fans blame umpires and Virat Kohli for Bangladesh's close defeat against India
Balakrishna 1 hr ago
India Fans in Adelaide 
Sports Daily 3 hr ago
Arshdeep Singh repays India's faith handsomely with another nerveless display
Shashwat Kumar 56 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: “Disappointed if you have not contributed for 3 successive matches” – KL Rahul opens up after fifty vs Bangladesh
Srinjoy Sanyal 1 hr ago
Bangladesh Fans in Adelaide
Sports Daily 3 hr ago