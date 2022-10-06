Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
1st ODI
SA *69/1 (14.3 ov)
IND
LIVE
IND won the toss and elected to field
Schedule ic-right
South Africa vs India live score
Match 17
SUI *0/0 ( ov)
GER
LIVE
GER won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Switzerland vs Germany live score
Match 13
GER 84/5 (10 ov)
ROM 88/5 (9.1 ov)
ROM won by 5 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Germany vs Romania live score
5th Match
SIN 457/8d (138.5 ov)
NOR *363/6 (127 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : NOR trail by 94 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sindh vs Northern (Pakistan) live score
10th Match
PK-W 116/5 (20 ov)
THI-W 117/6 (19.5 ov)
THI-W won by 4 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women live score
2nd ODI
IND
SA
Starts 09 Oct, 01:30 PM
Schedule ic-right
India vs South Africa preview
2nd Semi Final
OM-U19 208/7 (50 ov)
HK-U19 *102/3 (27 ov)
LIVE
HK-U19 need 107 runs in 23.0 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Oman Under-19s vs Hong Kong Under-19s live score
Match 14
ITA 168/2 (10 ov)
SUI 102/7 (10 ov)
ITA won by 66 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Italy vs Switzerland live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
T20 World Cup के लिए Team India हुई रवाना...इस बार Trophy जीत कर आना
Sports Daily 3 hr ago
Pakistan Junior League 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings
Farzan Mohamed 4 hr ago
Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 13, India Women vs Pakistan Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details
Sportz Connect 4 hr ago
IND vs SA ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details
Farzan Mohamed 5 hr ago
New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details
Farzan Mohamed 4 hr ago
Women's Asia Cup 2022: Thailand Women's team script history by registering their first-ever victory over Pakistan
Balakrishna 3 hr ago