Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
1st Match
PAK 167/5 (20 ov)
BAN 146/8 (20 ov)
PAK won by 21 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score
13th Match
PK-W 137/6 (20 ov)
IND-W 124/10 (19.4 ov)
PK-W won by 13 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Pakistan Women vs India Women live score
1st ODI
SA 249/4 (40 ov)
IND 240/8 (40 ov)
SA won by 9 runs.
Schedule ic-right
South Africa vs India live score
Eliminator
SUI 99/6 (10 ov)
GER *34/1 (2.3 ov)
LIVE
GER need 66 runs in 45 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Switzerland vs Germany live score
2nd T20I
AUS 178/7 (20 ov)
WI 147/8 (20 ov)
AUS won by 31 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs West Indies live score
2nd Match
NZ
PAK
Starts 08 Oct, 11:30 AM
Schedule ic-right
New Zealand vs Pakistan preview
2nd Semi-Final
KCC
IGM
Starts 07 Oct, 06:30 PM
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Karwan CC vs Interglobe Marine live score
2nd ODI
IND
SA
Starts 09 Oct, 01:30 PM
Schedule ic-right
India vs South Africa preview
Could we interest you in reading an article...
एक और तूफानी खिलाड़ी हुआ T-20 World Cup से बाहर, South Africa की टीम को लगा बड़ा झटका
Sports Daily 3 hr ago
Ganguly अब नहीं रहेंगे BCCI के अध्यक्ष! जानिए कौन बन सकता है BCCI का नया बॉस ?
Sports Daily 40 min ago
Japan vs Indonesia T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details
Farzan Mohamed 44 min ago
RCA T10 Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details
Farzan Mohamed 30 min ago
Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2022: Full schedule and match timings
Farzan Mohamed 38 min ago
IND vs SA 2022: "Surprising to see how big a talent pool they have managed to create" - Kamran Akmal on India's bench strength 
Aditya Suketu Desai 8 hr ago