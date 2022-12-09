Create
Match 113
CAT *63/0 (4.1 ov)
RAS
LIVE
RAS won the toss and elected to field
Catalunya Tigers CC vs Raval Sporting CC live score
2nd Test
AUS *487/6 (132.5 ov)
WI
LIVE
Day 2 Session 2, AUS won the toss and elected to bat
Australia vs West Indies live score
2nd unofficial Test
BAN-A 252/10 & 187/10 (79.5 ov)
IN-A 562/9d (147.1 ov)
IN-A won by an inns & 123 runs
Bangladesh A vs India A live score
1st Semi-Final
MPS 128/6 (20 ov)
SDF *95/8 (17.4 ov)
LIVE
SDF need 34 runs in 14 remaining balls
M.P Sports vs Samdariya Fighters live score
Match 22
DEN 163/10 (43 ov)
CAN *4/1 (1.5 ov)
LIVE
CAN need 160 runs in 48.1 remaining overs
Denmark vs Canada live score
2nd Test
ENG *180/5 (33 ov)
PAK
LIVE
Lunch Break : Day 1 Session 1, ENG won the toss and elected to bat
England vs Pakistan live score
Match 10
GYM-W *24/3 (6.3 ov)
RAC-W
LIVE
RAC-W won the toss and elected to field
Gymkhana Women vs Rajasthan Club Women live score
1st T20I
IND-W
AUS-W
Starts 09 Dec, 07:00 PM
India Women vs Australia Women preview
