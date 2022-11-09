Create
1st Semi-Final
NZ
PAK
Starts 09 Nov, 01:30 PM
New Zealand vs Pakistan preview
3rd ODI
IRE-W *148/1 (33 ov)
PK-W
LIVE
IRE-W won the toss and elected to bat
Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women live score
36th Match
BH-W 153/7 (20 ov)
PS-W *81/4 (14 ov)
LIVE
PS-W need 73 runs in 36 remaining balls
Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women live score
Match 6
SIN-W 23/10 (16.5 ov)
INA-W
LIVE
INA-W won the toss and elected to field
Singapore Women vs Indonesia Women live score
2nd Semi-Final
IND
ENG
Starts 10 Nov, 01:30 PM
India vs England preview
Match 5
INA-W 164/2 (20 ov)
SIN-W 21/3 (8 ov)
INA-W won by 43 runs (D/L method)
Indonesia Women vs Singapore Women live score
24th Match
CPNJB *302/5 (82 ov)
NOR
LIVE
Stumps : CPNJB won the toss and elected to bat
Central Punjab (Pakistan) vs Northern (Pakistan) live score
Match 4
EZ-W *53/2 (12.2 ov)
NZ-W
LIVE
NZ-W won the toss and elected to field
East Zone Women vs North Zone Women live score
PAK vs NZ Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022: Will New Zealand's consistency prevail or will Pakistan's aggression turn the game?
16 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "That is great news from New Zealand's point of view" - Aakash Chopra on Kane Williamson scoring runs ahead of semi-final
Kartik Iyer 56 min ago
"I certainly don’t fear anyone"- Jos Buttler confident about facing Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 47 min ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: "He will be a threat if he plays" - Nasser Hussain believes Rishabh Pant's inclusion make Team India even more formidable 
Gokul Nair 1 hr ago
"We certainly don't want to see an India-Pakistan final"- Jos Buttler ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal against India
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 1 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "I think Pakistan will win over New Zealand" - Brad Hogg backs the Men in Green to get one step closer to the title 
Gokul Nair 28 min ago