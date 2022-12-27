×
Match 11
VHK
*54/0 (3.4 ov)
BAW
LIVE
BAW won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Valley Hikers vs Barana Aute Warriors live score
Match 30
ABD
145/9 (20 ov)
SHA
103/3 (9.3 ov)
SHA won by 37 runs (D/L method)
Points Table
Schedule
Team Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah live score
2nd Semi-Final
SHA
ABD
Starts 27 Dec, 10:00 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Sharjah vs Team Abu Dhabi live score
2nd Test
SA
189/10 (68.4 ov)
AUS
*386/3 (91 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 AUS lead by 197 runs.
Schedule
South Africa vs Australia live score
1st Test
PAK
438/10 (130.5 ov)
NZ
*165/0 (47 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 NZ trail by 273 runs.
Schedule
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score
Match 8
PVP
149/6 (20 ov)
KVXI
*41/4 (9.1 ov)
LIVE
KVXI need 109 runs in 10.5 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Pondicherry Veterans President XI vs Kariakal Veterans XI live score
2nd Test
BAN
227/10 & 231/10 (70.2 ov)
IND
314/10 & 145/7 (47 ov)
IND won by 3 wickets
Schedule
Bangladesh vs India live score
1st Semi-Final
EMB
100/8 (20 ov)
FUJ
106/2 (9.2 ov)
FUJ won by 8 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Emirates Blues vs Fujairah live score
3 Pakistan origin players who will play in IPL 2023
Vinay Chhabria
5 hr ago
"Players were not willing to play for the franchise" - Mohammad Nabi reflects on his time with SRH
Aditya Suketu Desai
37 min ago
Ranking the wicketkeepers of all 10 teams after IPL 2023 auction
Vinay Chhabria
24 min ago
3 reasons why Shreyas Iyer should be next in line to captain India
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
1 hr ago
Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Matthew Short and Henry Thornton lead charts - Updated after Match 17
Sportz Connect
2 hr ago
"I don't think it should be travelling head height" - Anrich Nortje on being hit by spider cam
Aayushman Vishwanathan
4 hr ago