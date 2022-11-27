Create
2nd ODI
IND *22/0 (4.5 ov)
NZ
LIVE
Rain Delay : NZ won the toss and elected to field
India vs New Zealand live score
Division 1
BOL 211/10 (65.3 ov)
DOL *135/4 (47 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - DOL trail by 76 runs
Boland vs Dolphins live score
Tour Match
PM-XI 322/10 & 221/4d (70 ov)
WI 235/10 & 277/8 (106.5 ov)
Match drawn
Prime Minister's XI vs West Indies live score
2nd ODI
SL
AFG
Starts 27 Nov, 02:30 PM
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan preview
Division 1
WAR 381/10 & *150/3 (47 ov)
NWD 116/10 (41 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - WAR lead by 415 runs
Warriors vs North West Dragons live score
1st Semi Final
PRE 55/7 (10 ov)
SCA 59/2 (5.5 ov)
SCA won by 8 wickets
Presstij vs Selangor Cricket Association XI live score
9th Match
DG 109/7 (10 ov)
NYS 110/2 (10 ov)
NYS won by 8 wickets
Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers live score
11th Match
DB 94/5 (10 ov)
MSA 95/2 (7.4 ov)
MSA won by 8 wickets
Delhi Bulls vs Morrisville Samp Army live score
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd ODI: Match still on halt as rain frustrates in Hamilton
16 min ago
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
उत्तर प्रदेश का धाकड़ स्पिनर ले सकता है टीम में Ravindra Jadeja की जगह; आया बड़ा अपडेट
Sports Daily 12 hr ago
3 players who can pick the most wickets in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 3 hr ago
“Where have those fast bowlers, who were bowling 140 kph till last year, disappeared?” - Rajkumar Sharma questions BCCI’s rehab programme
Renin Wilben Albert 7 hr ago
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls Match 11
Sportz Connect 8 hr ago