2nd Semi-Final
IND
ENG
Starts 10 Nov, 01:30 PM
India vs England preview
1st Semi-Final
NZ 152/4 (20 ov)
PAK 153/3 (19.1 ov)
PAK won by 7 wickets
New Zealand vs Pakistan live score
Match 18
WI-E 211/10 (47.2 ov)
LwdIs *127/5 (32.1 ov)
LIVE
LwdIs need 85 runs in 17.5 remaining overs
West Indies Emerging Team vs Leeward Islands live score
22nd Match
SOP *0/1 (0.2 ov)
BAL
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 BAL won the toss and elected to field
Southern Punjab (Pakistan) vs Balochistan live score
24th Match
CPNJB 385/10 (94 ov)
NOR *194/3 (52.4 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 NOR trail by 191 runs.
Central Punjab (Pakistan) vs Northern (Pakistan) live score
Match 9
RAS 62/7 (10 ov)
ZGS 65/7 (9 ov)
ZGS won by 3 wickets
Rasai vs Z Games Strikers live score
Match 17
WWD 277/10 (49.4 ov)
CC&C 180/9 (50 ov)
WWD won by 97 runs.
Windward Islands vs Combined Campuses and Colleges live score
Match 16
Gyana 182/10 (45.2 ov)
T&T 183/4 (34.3 ov)
T&T won by 6 wickets
Guyana vs Trinidad & Tobago live score
