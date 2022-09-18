Create
1st ODI
ENG-W *14/0 (4 ov)
IND-W
LIVE
IND-W won the toss and elected to field
Schedule ic-right
England Women vs India Women live score
Match 3
IN-A 293/10 & 359/7d (85 ov)
NZ-A 237/10 & *258/6 (71 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 NZ-A need 158 runs to win.
Schedule ic-right
India A vs New Zealand A live score
Match 10
SL-L *23/1 (3.2 ov)
SA-L
LIVE
SA-L won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends live score
Semi Final
South 630/8d & 316/4d (65 ov)
North 207/10 & *94/9 (30.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 North need 646 runs to win.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
South Zone vs North Zone live score
Match 31
NOR *32/0 (3.3 ov)
KPH
LIVE
NOR won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Northern (Pakistan) vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa live score
Match 6
SEV *47/4 (7.5 ov)
GEF
LIVE
SEV won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Seville vs Getafe live score
Match 7
Botsw 146/9 (20 ov)
Ghana *85/4 (13.2 ov)
LIVE
Ghana need 62 runs in 40 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Botswana vs Ghana live score
2nd T20I
IND
AUS
Starts 23 Sep, 07:30 PM
Schedule ic-right
India vs Australia preview
IND vs AUS सीरीज़ से पहले Team India में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, मजबूरी में बदलनी पड़ी टीम
Sports Daily 3 hr ago
Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 2, Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details
Sportz Connect 4 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "He spoke because PCB hasn't done anything" - Kamran Akmal on Shahid Afridi's statement on Shaheen Afridi's injury
Aditya Suketu Desai 17 hr ago
Ashley Nurse’s ton goes in vain as Kevin O’Brien's century helps Gujarat Giants win in anti-climactic fashion
Srinjoy Sanyal 16 hr ago
"Way more nervous than I was when I made my international debut" - Gautam Gambhir on making his cricketing return with Legends League Cricket 2022
Aditya Suketu Desai 2 d ago
Africa Cricket Association T20 Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings
Farzan Mohamed 2 d ago