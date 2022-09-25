×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Gaming Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Cricket News
Schedule
IND vs AUS
Road Safety T20
IND-A vs NZ-A
ENG vs PAK
CPL
IND-W vs ENG-W
Legends League
ECC T10
Duleep Trophy
Association T20
County Championship
Bukhatir League
T20 World Cup
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
FIFA WC
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Extreme Rules 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Elden Ring
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar 2022
Laver Cup 2022
Davis Cup 2022
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
3rd T20I
IND
AUS
Starts 25 Sep, 07:00 PM
Schedule
India vs Australia preview
Match 7
GRD
*21/0 (3 ov)
CTL
LIVE
GRD won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Granada CC vs Catalunya live score
Match 10
ROY
152/6 (20 ov)
TUS
144/6 (20 ov)
ROY won by 8 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers live score
Match 17
WI-L
178/6 (20 ov)
AUS-L
*6/0 (0.5 ov)
LIVE
AUS-L need 173 runs in 19.1 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
West Indies Legends vs Australia Legends live score
Match 5
CTL
219/1 (10 ov)
GRD
58/6 (10 ov)
CTL won by 161 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Catalunya vs Granada CC live score
7th Match
INC
GG
LIVE
Match delayed due to wet outfield
Points Table
Schedule
India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants live score
Final
ND
*131/5 (35.1 ov)
VP
LIVE
Vipers won toss & fielded
Points Table
Schedule
Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers live score
Match 5
NZ-A
219/10 (47 ov)
IN-A
222/6 (34 ov)
IN-A won by 4 wickets
Schedule
New Zealand A vs India A live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
TEAM INDIA की जीत पर उठे सवाल, अब फिर से Mankading को लेकर मचा बवाल | IND-W VS ENG-W
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
"Easily the proudest moment of my life so far" - Marnus Labuschagne blessed with baby girl
Aayushman Vishwanathan
47 min ago
कौन सी टीम है T-20 World Cup की सबसे बड़ी दावेदार ? जानिए किस टीम दिग्गज लगा रहे दांव | Team India
Sports Daily
31 min ago
[Watch] West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane asks Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field because of indiscipline in Duleep Trophy final
Aditya Suketu Desai
5 hr ago
UAE vs BAN 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details
Farzan Mohamed
5 hr ago
ECC 2022, Group C: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details
Farzan Mohamed
4 hr ago