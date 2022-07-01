"Who will they blame this time?" - Virat Kohli fans show support for former skipper after Ravichandran Ashwin is not picked for 5th IND vs ENG Test
Anuj Nitin Prabhu2 hr ago
SL vs AUS 2022: ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as on July 1
Vinay Chhabria4 hr ago
"We need you more as a bowler rather than as a captain" - Rahul Dravid on his conversations with Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IND vs ENG fifth Test
Gokul Nair30 min ago
"Would've been lovely to see a Shastri and Kohli aggression" - Nasser Hussain wishes he could see how the McCullum and Stokes' bazball aggression would have fared against India's former captain and ex-head coach
Aayushman Vishwanathan24 min ago
"Time for him to make a statement"- Fans react as Cheteshwar Pujara comes out to open the innings for India in fifth Test vs England
Aditya Suketu Desai2 hr ago
"The opportunity to add a world-renowned all-rounder to an exciting group is fantastic" - Warwickshire Director announces Krunal Pandya's signing for Royal London Cup 2022