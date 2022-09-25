×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Gaming Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Cricket News
Schedule
IND vs AUS
Road Safety T20
IND-A vs NZ-A
ENG vs PAK
CPL
IND-W vs ENG-W
Legends League
ECC T10
Duleep Trophy
Association T20
County Championship
Bukhatir League
T20 World Cup
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
FIFA WC
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Extreme Rules 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Elden Ring
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar 2022
Laver Cup 2022
Davis Cup 2022
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
3rd T20I
AUS
186/7 (20 ov)
IND
*65/2 (7.4 ov)
LIVE
IND need 122 runs in 12.2 remaining overs
Schedule
Australia vs India live score
4th T20I
PAK
*152/2 (19 ov)
ENG
LIVE
ENG won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
Pakistan vs England live score
1st T20I
BAN
158/5 (20 ov)
UAE
LIVE
Inning Break : UAE won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
Bangladesh vs United Arab Emirates live score
7th Match
GG
152/7 (20 ov)
INC
*134/4 (16.1 ov)
LIVE
INC need 19 runs in 23 remaining balls
Points Table
Schedule
Gujarat Giants vs India Capitals live score
Match 18
BAN-L
*121/9 (20 ov)
IND-L
LIVE
IND-L won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Bangladesh Legends vs India Legends live score
Match 9
CTL
*114/2 (7 ov)
MAL
LIVE
CTL won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Catalunya vs Malaga CC live score
Final
ND
215/9 (50 ov)
VP
213/9 (50 ov)
Diamonds won by 2 runs
Points Table
Schedule
Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers live score
Match 6
MAL
85/7 (10 ov)
CTL
89/0 (4.5 ov)
CTL won by 10 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Malaga CC vs Catalunya live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
T20 World Cup से पहले Dhoni ने Rohit Sharma को दिया खास 'गुरुमंत्र', क्या अब INDIA जीतेगा WC?
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
T20 WC 2022: Why were Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson & Ishan Kishan ignored?
Sports Daily
26 min ago
"Humko join karlo" - Wasim Jaffer suggests IPL teams will be keen to rope in Cameron Green after his exploits in IND vs AUS 2022 3rd T20I
Aditya Suketu Desai
41 min ago
TEAM INDIA की जीत पर उठे सवाल, अब फिर से Mankading को लेकर मचा बवाल | IND-W VS ENG-W
Sports Daily
6 hr ago
"Chahal bhai shivering" - Netizens react as Kuldeep Yadav bags hat-trick against New Zealand A
Aditya Suketu Desai
1 hr ago
कौन सी टीम है T-20 World Cup की सबसे बड़ी दावेदार ? जानिए किस टीम पर दिग्गज लगा रहे दांव | Team India
Sports Daily
5 hr ago