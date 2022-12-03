Create
Match 96
ALY 77/8 (10 ov)
RAS 78/3 (8.4 ov)
RAS won by 7 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Ali Youngstars vs Raval Sporting CC live score
Eliminator
DG *85/6 (9 ov)
ABD
LIVE
ABD won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi live score
1st unofficial Test
BAN-A 112/10 (45 ov)
IN-A *404/5 (117 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - IN-A lead by 292 runs
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh A vs India A live score
1st Test
AUS *293/2 (90 ov)
WI
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 AUS won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs West Indies live score
1st Test
ENG 657/10 (101 ov)
PAK *499/7 (136 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 PAK trail by 158 runs.
Schedule ic-right
England vs Pakistan live score
3rd Match
KNI 237/8 (45 ov)
LMP *200/8 (40 ov)
LIVE
LMP need 38 runs in 30 remaining balls
Schedule ic-right
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Limpopo live score
Match 15
VAN 144/10 (41 ov)
SGP 123/10 (38 ov)
VAN won by 21 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Vanuatu vs Singapore live score
Qualifier 1
MSA 81/9 (10 ov)
NYS 82/6 (8.3 ov)
NYS won by 4 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Morrisville Samp Army vs New York Strikers live score
