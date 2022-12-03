×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Footer Dashboard
Trending Dashboard
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Advertise On SK
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
IND vs NZ
WBBL 2022
ECS T10 - Barcelona
IND vs BAN
AUS vs WI
ENG vs PAK
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Trinidad T10
Dubai T10
ICC CWC League 2
Sheffield Shield
Australia One Day Cup
ICCA Arabian T20 League
Football
Football Home
FIFA WC
Newsletters
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
Costa Rica vs Germany Live Score
South Korea vs Portugal live score
Cameroon vs Brazil live score
Netherlands vs USA live score
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
God of War Ragnarok
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Modern warfare 2
GTA
PUBG
Valorant
Pop Culture
Anime
Streamers
BGMI
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
2022 ATP Finals
2022 WTA Finals
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
Match 96
ALY
77/8 (10 ov)
RAS
78/3 (8.4 ov)
RAS won by 7 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Ali Youngstars vs Raval Sporting CC live score
Eliminator
DG
*85/6 (9 ov)
ABD
LIVE
ABD won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi live score
1st unofficial Test
BAN-A
112/10 (45 ov)
IN-A
*404/5 (117 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - IN-A lead by 292 runs
Schedule
Bangladesh A vs India A live score
1st Test
AUS
*293/2 (90 ov)
WI
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 AUS won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule
Australia vs West Indies live score
1st Test
ENG
657/10 (101 ov)
PAK
*499/7 (136 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 PAK trail by 158 runs.
Schedule
England vs Pakistan live score
3rd Match
KNI
237/8 (45 ov)
LMP
*200/8 (40 ov)
LIVE
LMP need 38 runs in 30 remaining balls
Schedule
KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Limpopo live score
Match 15
VAN
144/10 (41 ov)
SGP
123/10 (38 ov)
VAN won by 21 runs.
Schedule
Vanuatu vs Singapore live score
Qualifier 1
MSA
81/9 (10 ov)
NYS
82/6 (8.3 ov)
NYS won by 4 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Morrisville Samp Army vs New York Strikers live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
BAN vs IND: What happened the last time India played an ODI in Dhaka?
Naman Jain
48 min ago
"If they need somebody or a coach for death hitting, I'm always there" - Yuvraj Singh hints at a coaching role in SA20
Pratyush Rohra
46 min ago
BAN vs IND: Where will KL Rahul bat? | ODI Series Preview | Rohit Sharma | Virat Kohli | Litton Das
Sports Daily
3 hr ago
"They are a much-improved side" - Rohit Sharma not expecting a 'cakewalk' against Bangladesh
Aayushman Vishwanathan
41 min ago
"I ran into MS Dhoni at the airport yesterday and the entire conversation was around SA20" - Graeme Smith
Gokul Nair
5 hr ago
3 players who can score the most runs in BAN vs IND 1st ODI
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
2 hr ago