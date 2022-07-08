Create
Eliminator 1
PLG *6/0 (0.3 ov)
JJB
LIVE
PLG won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table Schedule
Pak Lions Ghedi vs Janjua Brescia Cricket Club live score
1st T20I
IND 198/8 (20 ov)
ENG 148/10 (19.3 ov)
IND won by 50 runs.
Schedule
India vs England live score
Match 10
PRI-W 61/3 (10 ov)
ANG-W *49/2 (7 ov)
LIVE
ANG-W need 13 runs in 18 remaining balls
Points Table Schedule
Princess Women vs Angels Women live score
2nd Test
AUS *174/2 (50.5 ov)
SL
LIVE
Day 1 Session 2, AUS won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule
Australia vs Sri Lanka live score
3rd T20I
BAN 163/5 (20 ov)
WI 169/5 (18.2 ov)
WI won by 5 wickets
Schedule
Bangladesh vs West Indies live score
1st Match
LUX *32/1 (6 ov)
AUT
LIVE
AUT won the toss and elected to field
Points Table Schedule
Luxembourg vs Austria live score
Match 13
BRCC 103/7 (10 ov)
PLG 89/3 (10 ov)
BRCC won by 14 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Brescia Cricket Club vs Pak Lions Ghedi live score
Match 14
CIV 69/7 (10 ov)
JJB 70/7 (10 ov)
JJB won by 3 wickets
Points Table Schedule
Cividate vs Janjua Brescia Cricket Club live score
"If Virat Kohli comes in, he opens the batting instead of Kishan" - Graeme Swann wants Team India to persist with Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav
Kartik Iyer 2 hr ago
3 reasons why VVS Laxman was good as India head coach
Manish 36 min ago
"When India is bowling, Rohit the captain makes a huge impression" - Wasim Jaffer
Renin Wilben Albert 22 min ago
"The old Bhuvi is back" - Aakash Chopra on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performance in 1st IND vs ENG T20I
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 1 hr ago
"I think spin will play a big part, especially in the middle overs" - Aaron Finch expects spinners to be an important part of the 2022 T20 World Cup
Gokul Nair 1 hr ago
This Hardik Pandya version is what India have been seeking all along
Shashwat Kumar 49 min ago