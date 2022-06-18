Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
Eliminator
UCB *42/3 (6 ov)
COB
LIVE
United Csalad won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
United Csalad vs Cobra Cricket Club live score
Match 2
HKG *0/0 ( ov)
ITA
LIVE
Hong Kong won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Hong Kong vs Italy live score
4th T20I
IND 169/6 (20 ov)
SA 87/9 (16.5 ov)
India won by 82 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India vs South Africa live score
1st Semi-Final
MP 341/10 & 281/10 (114.2 ov)
BENG 273/10 & *130/5 (51 ov)
LIVE
Day 5 Bengal need 220 runs to win.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal live score
Match 3
JAM 183/3 (20 ov)
SIN 184/3 (19.4 ov)
Singhbhum Strickers won by 7 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers live score
2nd Semi-Final
MUM 393/10 & *449/4 (140 ov)
UP 180/10 (54.3 ov)
LIVE
Lunch Break : Day 5 Mumbai lead by 662 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh live score
1st Test
BAN 103/10 & *50/2 (20 ov)
WI 265/10 (112.5 ov)
LIVE
Day Break : Day 2 Bangladesh trail by 112 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh vs West Indies live score
Match 7
QAT-W *0/0 ( ov)
ML-W
LIVE
Malaysia Women won the toss and elected to bowl
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Qatar Women vs Malaysia Women live score
Series Details
Could we interest you in reading an article...
“Stop thinking about what your score is, start thinking what your team requires” - Hardik Pandya on advice he received from Indian legend 
Renin Wilben Albert 42 min ago
“If you want to win World Cups, you pick a guy that’s in form” - Dale Steyn backs Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant for T20 World Cup 
Renin Wilben Albert 1 hr ago
"Who says dreams don't come true" - Sanjay Bangar lauds Dinesh Karthik's match-winning knock in 4th India vs South Africa T20I
Kartik Iyer 2 hr ago
"It seemed he will get dropped" - Aakash Chopra lauds Avesh Khan's spell in 4th India vs South Africa T20I
Kartik Iyer 2 hr ago
“He is enjoying that challenge” - Zaheer Khan on Hardik Pandya thriving in pressure situations
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
"They will carry on pushing the boundaries" - Nasser Hussain in awe of England after their brutal display against the Netherlands
Aayushman Vishwanathan 2 hr ago