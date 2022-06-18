s
×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Article Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Gaming Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Posts
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
IND vs SA
WI vs BAN
Ranji Trophy
NED vs ENG
ECS T10
English T20 Blast
Emirates D20
CWC-League B
ACC-W T20
Trinidad T10
Jharkhand-T20
IRE-W vs SA-W
WI-W T20
Dream11
Football
Football Home
SK Experts
Schedule
UEFA Nations League
International Friendlies
EPL
CONMEBOL
Champions League
La Liga
MLS
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2021-22
Serie A 2021-22
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Elden Ring
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar 2022
Tennis Results Today
Wimbledon 2022
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
Eliminator
UCB
*42/3 (6 ov)
COB
LIVE
United Csalad won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
United Csalad vs Cobra Cricket Club live score
Match 2
HKG
*0/0 ( ov)
ITA
LIVE
Hong Kong won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Hong Kong vs Italy live score
4th T20I
IND
169/6 (20 ov)
SA
87/9 (16.5 ov)
India won by 82 runs.
Schedule
India vs South Africa live score
1st Semi-Final
MP
341/10 & 281/10 (114.2 ov)
BENG
273/10 & *130/5 (51 ov)
LIVE
Day 5 Bengal need 220 runs to win.
Points Table
Schedule
Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal live score
Match 3
JAM
183/3 (20 ov)
SIN
184/3 (19.4 ov)
Singhbhum Strickers won by 7 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers live score
2nd Semi-Final
MUM
393/10 & *449/4 (140 ov)
UP
180/10 (54.3 ov)
LIVE
Lunch Break : Day 5 Mumbai lead by 662 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh live score
1st Test
BAN
103/10 & *50/2 (20 ov)
WI
265/10 (112.5 ov)
LIVE
Day Break : Day 2 Bangladesh trail by 112 runs.
Schedule
Bangladesh vs West Indies live score
Match 7
QAT-W
*0/0 ( ov)
ML-W
LIVE
Malaysia Women won the toss and elected to bowl
Points Table
Schedule
Qatar Women vs Malaysia Women live score
Series Details
Could we interest you in reading an article...
“Stop thinking about what your score is, start thinking what your team requires” - Hardik Pandya on advice he received from Indian legend
Renin Wilben Albert
42 min ago
“If you want to win World Cups, you pick a guy that’s in form” - Dale Steyn backs Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant for T20 World Cup
Renin Wilben Albert
1 hr ago
"Who says dreams don't come true" - Sanjay Bangar lauds Dinesh Karthik's match-winning knock in 4th India vs South Africa T20I
Kartik Iyer
2 hr ago
"It seemed he will get dropped" - Aakash Chopra lauds Avesh Khan's spell in 4th India vs South Africa T20I
Kartik Iyer
2 hr ago
“He is enjoying that challenge” - Zaheer Khan on Hardik Pandya thriving in pressure situations
Renin Wilben Albert
2 hr ago
"They will carry on pushing the boundaries" - Nasser Hussain in awe of England after their brutal display against the Netherlands
Aayushman Vishwanathan
2 hr ago