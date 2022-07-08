Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
1st T20I
SIN-W *27/2 (8 ov)
ML-W
LIVE
SIN-W won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
Singapore Women vs Malaysia Women live score
Play-off 2
JIB 118/8 (10 ov)
BRCC *69/5 (7.3 ov)
LIVE
BRCC need 50 runs in 15 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club live score
1st T20I
IND 198/8 (20 ov)
ENG 148/10 (19.3 ov)
IND won by 50 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India vs England live score
3rd ODI
IND-W 255/9 (50 ov)
SL-W 216/10 (47.3 ov)
IND-W won by 39 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live score
3rd T20I
BAN 163/5 (20 ov)
WI 169/5 (18.2 ov)
WI won by 5 wickets
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh vs West Indies live score
Match 14
CIV 69/7 (10 ov)
JJB 70/7 (10 ov)
JJB won by 3 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Cividate vs Janjua Brescia Cricket Club live score
2nd Test
AUS *298/5 (90 ov)
SL
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 AUS won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs Sri Lanka live score
Eliminator 1
PLG 76/9 (10 ov)
JJB 82/6 (9.2 ov)
JJB won by 4 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Pak Lions Ghedi vs Janjua Brescia Cricket Club live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
Ravindra Jadeja removes posts related to Chennai Super Kings from his Instagram account
Vinay Chhabria 20 min ago
"It seemed he was not in his prime" - Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Suryakumar Yadav's knock in 1st India vs England T20I
Kartik Iyer 39 min ago
Steve Smith sells his mansion for $12.38 million; 2 years after buying it for $6.6 million
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago
"Hardik Pandya should bat in top 5 in any white-ball format" - Michael Vaughan after 1st IND vs ENG T20I
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 35 min ago
"Batted with grace. Led with passion." - Wishes galore for Sourav Ganguly as "Dada" turns 50
Renin Wilben Albert 1 hr ago
"He is the best spinner in the world at the moment" - Graeme Swann lauds Yuzvendra Chahal's spell in 1st India vs England T20I
Kartik Iyer 2 hr ago