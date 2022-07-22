×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Gaming Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
IND vs WI
SL vs PAK
TNPL
ENG vs SA
NZ vs IRE
ECS T10
County Championship
Pondicherry T20
Shpageeza T20
IRE-W T20
Bukhatir T10
CWG 2022
Strike T20
Dream11
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
UEFA Nations League
FIFA WC
EPL
Champions League
La Liga
MLS
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE SummerSlam 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Elden Ring
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar 2022
Tennis Results Today
Wimbledon 2022
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Sports Betting
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
1st ODI
IND
308/7 (50 ov)
WI
305/6 (50 ov)
IND won by 3 runs.
Schedule
India vs West Indies live score
2nd ODI
ENG
201/10 (28.1 ov)
SA
83/10 (20.4 ov)
ENG won by 118 runs.
Schedule
England vs South Africa live score
Eliminator
RCC
*3/3 (1.3 ov)
RMC
LIVE
RMC won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Roma Capannelle Cricket Club vs Roma Cricket Club live score
39th Match
LEI
584/10 (148 ov)
GLA
*563/5 (129 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - GLA trail by 21 runs
Points Table
Schedule
Leicestershire vs Glamorgan live score
Match 19
BXI
126/8 (20 ov)
TIGXI
*65/2 (10.4 ov)
LIVE
TIGXI need 62 runs in 56 remaining balls
Points Table
Schedule
Bulls XI vs Tigers XI live score
Match 11
BDD
173/4 (20 ov)
HS
*14/2 (4 ov)
LIVE
HS need 160 runs in 16.0 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Boost Defenders vs Hindukush Stars live score
3rd T20I
IRE
174/6 (20 ov)
NZ
180/4 (19 ov)
NZ won by 6 wickets
Schedule
Ireland vs New Zealand live score
2nd ODI
WI
IND
Starts 24 Jul, 07:00 PM
Schedule
West Indies vs India preview
Could we interest you in reading an article...
"When he bats, it seems he is million-dollar" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's knock in 1st India vs West Indies ODI
Kartik Iyer
58 min ago
"West Indies were thrashed at the start" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shikhar Dhawan for pacing his innings brilliantly in 1st Ind vs WI ODI
Kartik Iyer
2 hr ago
"I want guys to back themselves and take risks" - Jos Buttler wants England to keep playing aggressively
Aayushman Vishwanathan
1 hr ago
"Lord Thakur has some powers" - Aakash Chopra on Shardul Thakur's dismissals of Mayers and Brooks in 1st Ind vs WI ODI
Kartik Iyer
10 min ago
WI vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India escapes with a narrow win in the first ODI
Balakrishna
2 hr ago
"I am not a very big fan of ODI cricket" - Aakash Chopra says the 1st India vs West Indies ODI was the definition of a humdinger
Kartik Iyer
2 hr ago