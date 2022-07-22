Create
1st ODI
IND 308/7 (50 ov)
WI 305/6 (50 ov)
IND won by 3 runs.
India vs West Indies live score
2nd ODI
ENG 201/10 (28.1 ov)
SA 83/10 (20.4 ov)
ENG won by 118 runs.
England vs South Africa live score
Eliminator
RCC *3/3 (1.3 ov)
RMC
LIVE
RMC won the toss and elected to field
Roma Capannelle Cricket Club vs Roma Cricket Club live score
39th Match
LEI 584/10 (148 ov)
GLA *563/5 (129 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - GLA trail by 21 runs
Leicestershire vs Glamorgan live score
Match 19
BXI 126/8 (20 ov)
TIGXI *65/2 (10.4 ov)
LIVE
TIGXI need 62 runs in 56 remaining balls
Bulls XI vs Tigers XI live score
Match 11
BDD 173/4 (20 ov)
HS *14/2 (4 ov)
LIVE
HS need 160 runs in 16.0 remaining overs
Boost Defenders vs Hindukush Stars live score
3rd T20I
IRE 174/6 (20 ov)
NZ 180/4 (19 ov)
NZ won by 6 wickets
Ireland vs New Zealand live score
2nd ODI
WI
IND
Starts 24 Jul, 07:00 PM
West Indies vs India preview
