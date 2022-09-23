Create
2nd T20I
IND
AUS
Starts 23 Sep, 07:00 PM
India vs Australia preview
Eliminator
FIN 105/7 (10 ov)
DEN *72/2 (4.5 ov)
LIVE
DEN need 34 runs in 31 remaining balls
Finland vs Denmark live score
2nd T20I
ENG 199/5 (20 ov)
PAK 203/0 (19.3 ov)
PAK won by 10 wickets
England vs Pakistan live score
(D/N) at Abu Dhabi
IRE-W 137/6 (20 ov)
ZM-W *9/0 (3.1 ov)
LIVE
ZM-W need 129 runs in 16.5 remaining overs
Ireland Women vs Zimbabwe Women live score
Match 14
IND-L 170/5 (15 ov)
ENG-L 130/6 (15 ov)
IND-L won by 40 runs.
India Legends vs England Legends live score
Match 17
DEN 127/6 (10 ov)
FIN 101/10 (8.5 ov)
DEN won by 26 runs.
Denmark vs Finland live score
at Taunton
SOM 389/10 & 337/4d (75 ov)
NOR 265/10 & *83/7 (26 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 Northants require 379 runs
Somerset vs Northamptonshire live score
Final
West 270/10 & *376/3 (85 ov)
South 327/10 (83.1 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - West lead by 319 runs
West Zone vs South Zone live score
