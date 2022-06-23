×
Here are some matches that might interest you
3rd Test
NZ
329/10 & 326/10 (105.2 ov)
ENG
360/10 & 296/3 (54.2 ov)
LIVE
ENG won by 7 wickets
Schedule
New Zealand vs England live score
1st T20I
IRE
108/4 (12 ov)
IND
111/3 (9.2 ov)
IND won by 7 wickets
Schedule
Ireland vs India live score
6th Match
RTW
*0/0 ( ov)
ITT
LIVE
ITT won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Ruby Trichy Warriors vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans live score
3rd T20I
IND-W
138/5 (20 ov)
SL-W
141/3 (17 ov)
SL-W won by 7 wickets
Schedule
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live score
4-day Warm-up
IND
246/8d & 364/7d (92 ov)
LEI
244/10 & 219/4 (66 ov)
Match Drawn
Schedule
India vs Leicestershire live score
2nd Test
BAN
234/10 & *132/6 (36 ov)
WI
408/10 (126.3 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 BAN trail by 42 runs.
Schedule
Bangladesh vs West Indies live score
Eliminator
RBG
*6/1 (1.2 ov)
TRO
LIVE
TRO won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Royal Bergamo vs Torino CC live score
Match 31
AJM
*32/3 (8 ov)
ABD
LIVE
AJM won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Ajman vs Team Abu Dhabi live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
ENG vs IND 2022: 3 reasons why Shubman Gill shouldn't open the innings
Sankalp Srivastava
1 hr ago
"He certainly has banged the selection committee's door down" - Sunil Gavaskar backs Sarfaraz Khan to earn India call-up
Ankush Das
51 min ago
"Taboo of fast bowlers can't become captain will not be there"- Mohit Sharma talks about Jasprit Bumrah being in contention to become India's skipper
Vinay Chhabria
2 hr ago
"His best will come at No.4"- Aakash Chopra highlights why Shubman Gill shouldn't open in Test cricket
Aditya Suketu Desai
9 min ago
Sri Lanka Cricket set to pay tribute to Shane Warne during first Test at Galle
Gokul Nair
2 hr ago
"Great life. Business-class sponsored trip to the UK" - Twitterati fume over Mayank Agarwal's call-up for England Test
Gokul Nair
5 hr ago