Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
Eliminator
CRS *36/1 (3 ov)
RMC
LIVE
RMC won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Cricket Stars vs Roma Cricket Club live score
Match 18
APU *88/3 (9.4 ov)
KXI
LIVE
APU won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Asia Pacific University vs Knights XI live score
Match 23
BDD 157/6 (20 ov)
MAK *42/1 (6 ov)
LIVE
MAK need 116 runs in 14.0 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Boost Defenders vs Mis Ainak Knights live score
1st T20I
IND 190/6 (20 ov)
WI 122/8 (20 ov)
IND won by 68 runs.
Schedule ic-right
India vs West Indies live score
2nd T20I
WI
IND
Starts 01 Aug, 08:00 PM
Schedule ic-right
West Indies vs India preview
1st T20I
ZIM
BAN
Starts 30 Jul, 04:30 PM
Schedule ic-right
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh preview
Match 18
JIB 124/2 (10 ov)
RMC 97/8 (10 ov)
JIB won by 27 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Roma Cricket Club live score
1st Match, Group A
IND-W 154/8 (20 ov)
AUS-W 157/7 (19 ov)
AUS-W won by 3 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
India Women vs Australia Women live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
IND vs WI 2022: "Left-handers kneel before him" - Aakash Chopra lauds R Ashwin's performance in first T20I
Kartik Iyer 1 hr ago
IND vs WI 2022: "Why are they making opening musical chairs?" - Aakash Chopra questions Team India for opening with Suryakumar Yadav in 1st T20I
Kartik Iyer 2 hr ago
IND vs ZIM 2022: 3 reasons why Dinesh Karthik must play in ODIs for India
Aharon Abhishek 33 min ago
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details
Sports4All Cricket 1 hr ago
ZIM vs BAN prediction: Who will win the 1st T20I?
Sports4All Cricket 2 hr ago
IND vs WI 2022: "Stats tell us a few things but hide a lot" - Aakash Chopra lauds Dinesh Karthik's knock in 1st T20I
Kartik Iyer 3 hr ago