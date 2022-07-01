Create
1st T20 Warm-up Match
DER
IND
Starts 01 Jul, 11:00 PM
Schedule
Derbyshire vs India preview
7th Match
DD 130/5 (12 ov)
NRK *0/0 ( ov)
LIVE
Inning Break : NRK need 131 runs in 12 remaining overs
Points Table Schedule
Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings live score
Match 14
PU 85/8 (10 ov)
BGS 59/7 (10 ov)
PU won by 26 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Pioltello United vs Bergamo Super XI live score
3rd T20I
SGP *5/0 (1.2 ov)
MAL
LIVE
SGP won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule
Singapore vs Malaysia live score
5th Test
ENG
IND
Starts 01 Jul, 03:00 PM
Schedule
England vs India preview
1st Test
SL 212/10 (59 ov)
AUS *313/8 (69 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 AUS lead by 101 runs.
Schedule
Sri Lanka vs Australia live score
Match 15
BOG 120/1 (10 ov)
BGS 70/10 (9.4 ov)
BOG won by 50 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Bogliasco vs Bergamo Super XI live score
Eliminator
PU
BGS
Starts 30 Jun, 07:00 PM
Points Table Schedule
Pioltello United vs Bergamo Super XI live score
Jasprit Bumrah confirmed as India’s captain for Birmingham Test; Rishabh Pant named vice-captain
Renin Wilben Albert 29 min ago
ENG vs IND 2022: James Anderson returns as England announce XI for Edgbaston Test against India
Sooryanarayanan Sesha 3 hr ago
“England’s in front because they have been playing Test cricket” - Shane Watson feels hosts have upper have over India in rescheduled Test 
Renin Wilben Albert 31 min ago
"I feel I'm free to do what I want to do now"- Harmanpreet Kaur on being ODI captain
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 1 hr ago
[Watch] Virat Kohli focused in India's training session ahead of one-off Test vs England
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 2 hr ago
"Walking with the King"- Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill share light moment in candid chat after training ahead of one-off Test
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 5 hr ago