1st T20I
IND *94/4 (14 ov)
SL
LIVE
SL won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
India vs Sri Lanka live score
2nd Test
NZ 449/10 (131 ov)
PAK *154/3 (47 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 PAK trail by 295 runs.
Schedule
New Zealand vs Pakistan live score
Final
PVP 186/5 (20 ov)
MVXI *85/5 (11.1 ov)
LIVE
MVXI need 102 runs in 53 remaining balls
Points Table Schedule
Pondicherry Veterans President XI vs Mahe Veterans XI live score
Match 25
BAW 126/4 (10 ov)
SSS 105/5 (10 ov)
BAW won by 21 runs.
Points Table Schedule
Barana Aute Warriors vs Sari Sari Sunrisers live score
4th T20
IND-W 121/6 (20 ov)
SA-W 61/10 (19 ov)
IND-W won by 60 runs.
Schedule
India Women Under-19s vs South Africa Women Under-19s live score
1st Test
PAK 438/10 & 311/8d (103.5 ov)
NZ 612/9d & 61/1 (7.3 ov)
Match Drawn
Schedule
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score
3rd T20I
IND
SL
Starts 07 Jan, 07:00 PM
Schedule
India vs Sri Lanka preview
2nd T20I
IND
SL
Starts 05 Jan, 07:00 PM
Schedule
India vs Sri Lanka preview
