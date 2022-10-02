Create
2nd T20I
IND 237/3 (20 ov)
SA 221/3 (20 ov)
IND won by 16 runs.
2nd T20I
India vs South Africa live score
3rd T20I
WI-W 93/9 (20 ov)
NZ-W *30/4 (8 ov)
LIVE
NZ Women require 64 runs
3rd T20I
West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women live score
3rd T20I
IND
SA
Starts 04 Oct, 07:00 PM
3rd T20I
India vs South Africa preview
7th T20I
ENG 209/3 (20 ov)
PAK 142/8 (20 ov)
ENG won by 67 runs.
7th T20I
England vs Pakistan live score
Final
GRA 148/1 (10 ov)
CDS *44/1 (4.3 ov)
LIVE
CDS need 105 runs in 33 remaining balls
Final
Gracia CC vs Costa Del Sol live score
Match 2
KUM 135/10 (17.4 ov)
YSS *0/0 ( ov)
LIVE
Inning Break : YSS need 136 runs in remaining overs
Match 2
Kuwait Mavericks vs YSSC live score
1st Quarter Final
SIL 277/10 (48.1 ov)
KCC *161/5 (37 ov)
LIVE
KCC need 117 runs in 13.0 remaining overs
1st Quarter Final
Sri Lions vs Karwan CC live score
Match 1
SAU 98/10 & *49/2 (17 ov)
ROI 374/10 (110 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 SAU trail by 227 runs.
Match 1
Saurashtra vs Rest of India live score
5 Times Team India players were ruled out before ICC events | Bumrah | Jadeja | Sehwag | Raina
Sports Daily 4 hr ago
IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 2nd T20I as Indian bowlers endure another bad day
Balakrishna 1 hr ago
IND vs SA 2022: Play interrupted as a snake enters the field during India's innings in 2nd T20I [Watch] 
Aditya Suketu Desai 5 hr ago
How is the hectic schedule affecting the cricketers? | Bumrah | Stokes | Kohli | Jadeja
Sports Daily 3 hr ago
The importance & the fading trend of part-time bowlers in team India | Rohit Sharma | MS Dhoni
Sports Daily 4 hr ago
IND vs SA 2022: "Has Prithvi Shaw retired from cricket?" - Fans slam BCCI for the opener's non-selection for ODI series
Aditya Suketu Desai 4 hr ago