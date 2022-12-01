Create
1st Test
ENG 657/10 & 264/7d (35.5 ov)
PAK 579/10 & *80/2 (20 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 4 PAK need 263 runs to win.
Schedule ic-right
England vs Pakistan live score
1st unofficial Test
BAN-A 112/10 (45 ov)
IN-A *404/5 (117 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - IN-A lead by 292 runs
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh A vs India A live score
1st ODI
IND 186/10 (41.2 ov)
BAN 187/9 (46 ov)
BAN won by 1 wickets
Schedule ic-right
India vs Bangladesh live score
1st Test
AUS *293/2 (90 ov)
WI
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 AUS won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs West Indies live score
Final
DG
NYS
LIVE
NYS won the toss & elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers live score
3rd Place Play-off
MSA 127/2 (10 ov)
ABD 48/10 (8.4 ov)
MSA won by 79 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi live score
Qualifier 2
MSA 119/2 (10 ov)
DG 121/2 (9.4 ov)
DG won by 8 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators live score
4th Match
DOL 226/9 (50 ov)
WPR *107/1 (23.4 ov)
LIVE
WPR need 120 runs in 26.2 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Dolphins vs Western Province live score
