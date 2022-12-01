×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Footer Dashboard
Trending Dashboard
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Advertise On SK
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Schedule
IND vs NZ
WBBL 2022
ECS T10 - Barcelona
IND vs BAN
AUS vs WI
ENG vs PAK
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Trinidad T10
Dubai T10
ICC CWC League 2
Sheffield Shield
Australia One Day Cup
ICCA Arabian T20 League
Football
Football Home
FIFA WC
Newsletters
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
South Korea vs Portugal live score
Cameroon vs Brazil live score
Netherlands vs USA live score
Argentina vs Australia live score
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Crown Jewel 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
God of War Ragnarok
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
Modern warfare 2
GTA
PUBG
Valorant
Pop Culture
Anime
Streamers
BGMI
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
2022 ATP Finals
2022 WTA Finals
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Free Picks
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
1st Test
ENG
657/10 & 264/7d (35.5 ov)
PAK
579/10 & *80/2 (20 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 4 PAK need 263 runs to win.
Schedule
England vs Pakistan live score
1st unofficial Test
BAN-A
112/10 (45 ov)
IN-A
*404/5 (117 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - IN-A lead by 292 runs
Schedule
Bangladesh A vs India A live score
1st ODI
IND
186/10 (41.2 ov)
BAN
187/9 (46 ov)
BAN won by 1 wickets
Schedule
India vs Bangladesh live score
1st Test
AUS
*293/2 (90 ov)
WI
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 AUS won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule
Australia vs West Indies live score
Final
DG
NYS
LIVE
NYS won the toss & elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers live score
3rd Place Play-off
MSA
127/2 (10 ov)
ABD
48/10 (8.4 ov)
MSA won by 79 runs.
Points Table
Schedule
Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi live score
Qualifier 2
MSA
119/2 (10 ov)
DG
121/2 (9.4 ov)
DG won by 8 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators live score
4th Match
DOL
226/9 (50 ov)
WPR
*107/1 (23.4 ov)
LIVE
WPR need 120 runs in 26.2 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Dolphins vs Western Province live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
IND vs BAN Live Score, 1st ODI: Mehidy becomes Bangladesh's last resort in this game
11 min ago
[Watch] Kuldeep Sen's debut just gets better with double-strike
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
29 min ago
[Watch] Virat Kohli's one-handed stunner sends Shakib Al Hasan packing; keeps India alive in 1st ODI
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
2 hr ago
IND vs BAN: ODI सीरीज़ से बाहर हुए Rishabh Pant, जानिए आखिर क्या है बाहर होने की वजह | Team India
Sports Daily
3 hr ago
"Choker forever" - Fans react as Babar Azam fails to step up for Pakistan in fourth innings of Rawalpindi Test
James Kuanal
1 hr ago
"McCullum has to be the bravest man on the planet" - Fans stunned by England's decision to declare with 4 sessions remaining in the 1st Test
Gokul Nair
3 hr ago