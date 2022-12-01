Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
1st Test
ENG 657/10 & 264/7d (35.5 ov)
PAK 579/10 & *80/2 (20 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 4 PAK need 263 runs to win.
Schedule ic-right
England vs Pakistan live score
Final
SLS *93/8 (9.1 ov)
SCK
LIVE
SCK won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Soca King live score
1st ODI
IND 186/10 (41.2 ov)
BAN 187/9 (46 ov)
BAN won by 1 wickets
Schedule ic-right
India vs Bangladesh live score
1st ODI
ENG-W *147/4 (27.2 ov)
WI-W
LIVE
WI Women won toss & fielded
Schedule ic-right
England Women vs West Indies Women live score
Match 52
MEM 205/4 (20 ov)
ECC *127/3 (14.1 ov)
LIVE
ECC need 79 runs in 35 remaining balls
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Mid-East Metals vs Emirates NBD CKT Club live score
1st Test
AUS *293/2 (90 ov)
WI
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 AUS won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs West Indies live score
1st unofficial Test
BAN-A 112/10 (45 ov)
IN-A *404/5 (117 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - IN-A lead by 292 runs
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh A vs India A live score
Match 36
SLS 95/3 (10 ov)
SCK 101/0 (6 ov)
SCK won by 10 wickets
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Soca King live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
“I think Mohammed Siraj is one hell of a strong contender” – Dinesh Karthik 
James Kuanal 1 hr ago
Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 1, Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details
Sportz Connect 36 min ago
Abu Dhabi T10 2022: Best XI of the tournament
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago
IND vs BAN 2022: Frustrated Rohit Sharma loses cool as KL Rahul drops a sitter [Watch] 
James Kuanal 5 hr ago
"Win, lose or draw, England are reshaping Test cricket" - Nasser Hussain on their bold declaration against Pakistan on Day 4
Aayushman Vishwanathan 11 min ago
Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 2, Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details
Sportz Connect 2 hr ago