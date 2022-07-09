Create
Here are some matches that might interest you
right-icon
left-icon
2nd T20I
IND *89/5 (11 ov)
ENG
LIVE
ENG won the toss and elected to field
Schedule ic-right
India vs England live score
2nd Test
AUS 364/10 (110 ov)
SL *184/2 (63 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 SL trail by 180 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs Sri Lanka live score
3rd T20I
ENG
IND
Starts 10 Jul, 07:00 PM
Schedule ic-right
England vs India preview
Match 8
UTL *119/5 (17.2 ov)
CSR
LIVE
UTL won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Uttarandhra Lions vs Coastal Riders live score
Qualifier 1
JIB 106/5 (10 ov)
KIN-XI 66/9 (10 ov)
JIB won by 40 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club live score
Final
JIB *0/0 ( ov)
KIN-XI
LIVE
JIB won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club live score
2nd T20I
ML-W 145/3 (20 ov)
SIN-W *68/9 (17.3 ov)
LIVE
SIN-W need 78 runs in 15 remaining balls
Schedule ic-right
Malaysia Women vs Singapore Women live score
Play-off 1
JIB 76/7 (10 ov)
KIN-XI 64/6 (10 ov)
JIB won by 12 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
"Why would you drop in-form Deepak Hooda for a very out-of-form Virat Kohli" - Netizens react as India make four changes for 2nd T20I vs England
Aditya Suketu Desai 55 min ago
Trent Bridge, Nottingham pitch history and records ahead of IND vs ENG 2022 3rd T20I
Vinay Chhabria 52 min ago
IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma surpasses Alyssa Healy and Suzie Bates to become most capped T20I cricketer
Vinay Chhabria 1 hr ago
"Is this all you can do Maxi?"- Rishabh Pant sends a message to Glenn Maxwell ahead of T20 World Cup 2022
Vinay Chhabria 2 hr ago
"It might be a full stop on everything" - Aaron Finch hints retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Aditya Suketu Desai 2 hr ago
"How about India take the '07 T20 WC approach" - Parthiv Patel on Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 preparations
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 2 hr ago