×
Create
Manage your profile
Editing
Story Queue
Video Queue
Editing Stats
Writer Home
SEO
Redirection Admin
Gaming Wiki Edits
Taxonomy Home
Edit Site Menu
Mapping Dashboard
Tag Pages
Community
Social Feed Queue
Feed Center
Notification Center
Affiliate Home
Manage Pages
Bottom Tagline Dash
Timeless Stories
Logout
🔍 Search
No Results Found
Get the free App now
Manage notifications
🔥 Popular
🏃🏻♀️ Sports (30+)
Cricket
Cricket Home
Cricket News
Schedule
IND vs SA
AUS vs WI
ENG vs PAK
Legends League
ECC T10
County Championship
Bukhatir League
NZ T20 Tri-Series
Women's Asia Cup 2022
Japan Cricket League
WI-W vs NZ-W
ECT10
T20 World Cup
Football
Football Home
Newsletters
SK Experts
Schedule
EPL
Nations League
La Liga
Ligue 1
Champions League
FIFA WC
MLS
Bundesliga
Serie A
WWE
WWE Home
Newsletters
Rumor Roundup
RAW
SmackDown
Results
Roster
Champions
WWE Extreme Rules 2022
PPV Schedule
AEW
Esports
Esports Home
Minecraft
Overwatch 2
Roblox
Genshin Impact
Fortnite
GTA
Streamers
Free Fire
PUBG
Valorant
BGMI
Pop Culture
Anime
Gaming Tech
Wiki Guides
Tennis
Tennis Home
Tennis calendar
China Open
Tennis Results Today
ATP Rankings
WTA Rankings
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Serena Williams
MMA
MMA Home
UFC News
ONE Championship
UFC Fight Night
Schedule
Rankings
Results
UFC Fights Tonight
ONE Championship Results
ONE Championship Schedule
ONE Championship Rankings
Kabaddi
Kabaddi Home
PKL 2022
PKL Schedule
PKL Points Table
Kabaddi Rules
Wiki
Wiki Home
Minecraft Wiki
Naruto Wiki
TikTok Wiki
Youtube Wiki
GTA Wiki
Terraria Wiki
One Piece Wiki
More
Sports
Basketball
Indian Football
NFL
Minecraft
Formula 1
Nascar
Pop Culture
College Football
Hockey
Golf
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Wrestling
Swimming
Tennis
Shooting
Boxing
Archery
Winter Sports
Roblox
Skateboarding
Kho Kho
Lifestyle
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Here are some matches that might interest you
2nd ODI
SA
278/7 (50 ov)
IND
*0/0 (0.0 ov)
LIVE
Inning Break : IND need 279 runs in 50.0 remaining overs
Schedule
South Africa vs India live score
3rd Match
BAN
137/8 (20 ov)
NZ
142/2 (17.5 ov)
NZ won by 8 wickets
Schedule
Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score
1st T20I
ENG
208/6 (20 ov)
AUS
200/9 (20 ov)
ENG won by 8 runs.
Schedule
England vs Australia live score
3rd ODI
IND
SA
Starts 11 Oct, 01:30 PM
Schedule
India vs South Africa preview
2nd Match
NZ
147/8 (20 ov)
PAK
149/4 (18.2 ov)
PAK won by 6 wickets
Schedule
New Zealand vs Pakistan live score
1st T20I
JAPAN
143/7 (20 ov)
INA
78/9 (20 ov)
JAPAN won by 65 runs.
Schedule
Japan vs Indonesia live score
2nd T20I
JAPAN
INA
Starts 10 Oct, 10:00 AM
Schedule
Japan vs Indonesia preview
6th Match
PAK
BAN
Starts 13 Oct, 07:30 AM
Schedule
Pakistan vs Bangladesh preview
Could we interest you in reading an article...
Suryakumar Yadav ने भरी हुंकार, T-20 WC में विरोधियों पर करेंगे कड़ा प्रहार | SKY
Sports Daily
56 min ago
Babar Azam ने की Virat Kohli के धांसू रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी, PAK को दिलाई शानदार जीत | NZ vs PAK
Sports Daily
4 hr ago
IND vs SA 2022: "Deserved more matches" - Fans slam Indian team management for dropping Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2nd ODI
Aditya Suketu Desai
3 hr ago
IND vs SA 2022: "Huge loss for India" - Netizens react as white-ball captain Temba Bavuma misses out from South Africa's playing XI for second ODI
Aditya Suketu Desai
3 hr ago
IND vs SA: Can India square the series in Ranchi? | 2nd ODI Preview & Fantasy XI | Dhawan | Samson
Sports Daily
20 hr ago
India vs Western Australia XI, Warm-up Match 1: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details
Sportz Connect
2 hr ago