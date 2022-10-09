Create
2nd ODI
SA 278/7 (50 ov)
IND *0/0 (0.0 ov)
LIVE
Inning Break : IND need 279 runs in 50.0 remaining overs
South Africa vs India live score
3rd Match
BAN 137/8 (20 ov)
NZ 142/2 (17.5 ov)
NZ won by 8 wickets
Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score
1st T20I
ENG 208/6 (20 ov)
AUS 200/9 (20 ov)
ENG won by 8 runs.
England vs Australia live score
3rd ODI
IND
SA
Starts 11 Oct, 01:30 PM
India vs South Africa preview
2nd Match
NZ 147/8 (20 ov)
PAK 149/4 (18.2 ov)
PAK won by 6 wickets
New Zealand vs Pakistan live score
1st T20I
JAPAN 143/7 (20 ov)
INA 78/9 (20 ov)
JAPAN won by 65 runs.
Japan vs Indonesia live score
2nd T20I
JAPAN
INA
Starts 10 Oct, 10:00 AM
Japan vs Indonesia preview
6th Match
PAK
BAN
Starts 13 Oct, 07:30 AM
Pakistan vs Bangladesh preview
Suryakumar Yadav ने भरी हुंकार, T-20 WC में विरोधियों पर करेंगे कड़ा प्रहार | SKY
Sports Daily 56 min ago
Babar Azam ने की Virat Kohli के धांसू रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी, PAK को दिलाई शानदार जीत | NZ vs PAK
Sports Daily 4 hr ago
IND vs SA 2022: "Deserved more matches" - Fans slam Indian team management for dropping Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2nd ODI 
Aditya Suketu Desai 3 hr ago
IND vs SA 2022: "Huge loss for India" - Netizens react as white-ball captain Temba Bavuma misses out from South Africa's playing XI for second ODI
Aditya Suketu Desai 3 hr ago
IND vs SA: Can India square the series in Ranchi? | 2nd ODI Preview & Fantasy XI | Dhawan | Samson
Sports Daily 20 hr ago
India vs Western Australia XI, Warm-up Match 1: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details
Sportz Connect 2 hr ago