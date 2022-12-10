Create
3rd ODI
IND *177/1 (25.2 ov)
BAN
LIVE
BAN won the toss and elected to field
Schedule ic-right
India vs Bangladesh live score
2nd Test
ENG 281/10 & *0/0 ( ov)
PAK 202/10 (62.5 ov)
LIVE
Lunch Break : Day 2 Session 1, ENG lead by 79 runs.
Schedule ic-right
England vs Pakistan live score
2nd Test
AUS 511/7d & *65/0 (12 ov)
WI 214/10 (69.3 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 Session 2, AUS lead by 362 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Australia vs West Indies live score
Match 117
ALY *67/2 (5.5 ov)
RIW
LIVE
RIW won the toss and elected to field
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Ali Youngstars vs Ripoll Warriors live score
Tour Match
SA 347/10 & *9/0 (5 ov)
CAXI 226/10 (72.3 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - Sth Africans lead by 130 runs
Schedule ic-right
South Africa vs Cricket Australia XI live score
Final
MPS *89/2 (9 ov)
MHC
LIVE
MPS won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
M.P Sports vs M.H Club live score
2nd unofficial Test
BAN-A 252/10 & 187/10 (79.5 ov)
IN-A 562/9d (147.1 ov)
IN-A won by an inning and 123 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh A vs India A live score
Match 25
SGP 198/8 (49 ov)
MAL *90/2 (19.4 ov)
LIVE
MAL need 109 runs in 29.2 remaining overs
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Singapore vs Malaysia live score
IND vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan races to fifty
22 min ago
"Jaydev Unadkat is the Fawad Alam version of India" - Fans react as left-arm seamer makes his Test comeback after 12 years
James Kuanal 53 min ago
Jaydev Unadkat replaces Mohammed Shami in Team India’s Test squad for Bangladesh series: Reports 
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
“This is not U19 World Cup, this is senior cricket” - Anjum Chopra unhappy with Shafali Verma opening the batting in T20Is ahead of Yastika Bhatia
Renin Wilben Albert 51 min ago
"We may have seen the last of Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs" - Fans react as Dhawan scores just 18 runs in entire ODI series vs BAN
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 32 min ago
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago