2nd Semi-Final
IND
ENG
Starts 10 Nov, 01:30 PM
India vs England preview
37th Match
MR-W *64/1 (11 ov)
SS-W
LIVE
Rain Delay : SS-W won the toss and elected to field
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women live score
24th Match
CPNJB 385/10 (94 ov)
NOR *194/3 (52.4 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 NOR trail by 191 runs.
Central Punjab (Pakistan) vs Northern (Pakistan) live score
1st Semi-Final
NZ 152/4 (20 ov)
PAK 153/3 (19.1 ov)
PAK won by 7 wickets
New Zealand vs Pakistan live score
Match 2
BG-XI *137/6 (32.5 ov)
TN
LIVE
BG-XI won the toss and elected to bat
Bangladesh XI vs Tamil Nadu live score
Match 18
WI-E 211/10 (47.2 ov)
LwdIs 213/6 (46.1 ov)
LwdIs won by 4 wickets
West Indies Emerging Team vs Leeward Islands live score
22nd Match
SOP *0/1 (0.2 ov)
BAL
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 BAL won the toss and elected to field
Southern Punjab (Pakistan) vs Balochistan live score
Match 11
PWXI 210/4 (20 ov)
KXI *0/0 ( ov)
LIVE
Inning Break : KXI need 211 runs in 20 remaining overs
Pondicherry West XI vs Karaikal XI live score
India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022: Will the Men in Blue continue their momentum or will it be the night for the three lions?
9 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "The semi-final is India's game to lose" - Brad Hogg terms the Men in Blue as heavy favorites in crucial tie against England 
Gokul Nair 1 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "It could be a dark 5-10 years of New Zealand cricket" - Mitchell McClenaghan following semi-final loss to Pakistan
Aayushman Vishwanathan 50 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "When they bat first, they take a little bit of more time to settle" - Brad Hogg feels Team India play conservatively at the top of the order 
Gokul Nair 23 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "You might think the guy has gone mad" - Aakash Chopra on why he doesn't see Yuzvendra Chahal playing
Kartik Iyer 42 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "It was not Dinesh Karthik's job" - Aakash Chopra on the choice between veteran keeper and Rishabh Pant
Kartik Iyer 1 hr ago