Here are some matches that might interest you
Match 6 (B2 v A2)
PAK
121/10 (19.1 ov)
SL
124/5 (17 ov)
SL won by 5 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live score
3rd Test
SA
*52/6 (16.2 ov)
ENG
LIVE
Day 3 Session 1, ENG won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
South Africa vs England live score
Match 6
ZCT
KCC
Starts 10 Sep, 05:00 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Zonic Tigers vs Kigali CC live score
Match 18
CPNJB
169/9 (20 ov)
BAL
*72/0 (9 ov)
LIVE
BAL need 98 runs in 11.0 remaining overs
Points Table
Schedule
Central Punjab (Pakistan) vs Balochistan live score
2nd Semi-Final
MECC
*62/1 (4.2 ov)
BCC
LIVE
Rain Delay : BCC won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Mechelen Eagles CC vs Beveren CC live score
Match 2
IN-A
*229/6 (66 ov)
NZ-A
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 NZ-A won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
India A vs New Zealand A live score
2nd Match
UAE-W
*64/5 (12.1 ov)
THI-W
LIVE
UAE-W won the toss and elected to bat
Schedule
United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women live score
3rd Youth ODI
SL-19
*92/3 (21.4 ov)
EN-19
LIVE
EN-19 won the toss and elected to field
Schedule
Sri Lanka Under-19s vs England Under-19s live score
Could we interest you in reading an article...
T-20 WORLD CUP के लिए Ashish Nehra ने चुनी अपनी टीम, दिग्गज खिलाड़ी को किया बाहर | Team India
Sports Daily
2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "Team management might tilt towards favoring Virat Kohli" - Reetinder Sodhi wants Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
2 hr ago
#AsiaCup2022: A Fan’s Open Letter to Team India
Sports Daily
32 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "You need a batter who adapts to the situation" - Saba Karim on why Virat Kohli should play his natural game
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
2 hr ago
Duleep Trophy 2022 Quarter-finals: Yash Dhull shines with 193 for North Zone against East Zone on Day 3
Renin Wilben Albert
49 min ago
PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka से मिली हार पर भड़के पाकिस्तानी फैंस, बोले 'Paksitan नहीं जीतेगा ASIA CUP' | Asia cup 2022
Sports Daily
5 hr ago