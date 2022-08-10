Create
1st T20I
NZ 185/5 (20 ov)
WI 172/7 (20 ov)
NZ won by 13 runs.
Schedule ic-right
New Zealand vs West Indies live score
Practice Test
SA 433/10 (124.3 ov)
ENG-A *279/3 (55 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 2 ENG-A trail by 154 runs.
Schedule ic-right
South Africa vs England Lions live score
Final
ODR-W
ODV-W
LIVE
Match Start Delay
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet live score
2nd unofficial Test
BAN-A *69/1 (34 ov)
WI-A
LIVE
Stumps : Day 1 WI-A won the toss and elected to field
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh A vs West Indies A live score
8th Match
BHM 176/4 (20 ov)
BRV 123/10 (17 ov)
BHM won by 53 runs.
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Birmingham Phoenix (Men) vs Southern Brave (Men) live score
3rd ODI
BAN 256/9 (50 ov)
ZIM 151/10 (32.2 ov)
BAN won by 105 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live score
Group B
WOR 248/9 (50 ov)
LAN 249/4 (45 ov)
LAN won by 6 wkts (30b rem)
Points Table ic-right Schedule ic-right
Worcestershire vs Lancashire live score
Match 2
NED-W U19 94/7 (20 ov)
SCO-W U19 95/1 (8.1 ov)
SCO-W U19 won by 9 wickets
Schedule ic-right
Netherlands Women U19 vs Scotland Women U19 live score
“Funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity” - Rishabh Pant hits out at Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela
Renin Wilben Albert 35 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: "The truth is that many runs have not come from his bat" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's place in India's side
Kartik Iyer 1 hr ago
"For much of my career I've been an anomaly, a brown face in a vanilla line-up" - Ross Taylor opens about racism in his newly released autobiography
Gokul Nair 2 hr ago
"I would say Babar Azam has an opportunity" - Mahela Jayawardena backs the Pakistan skipper to oust Joe Root as No.1 Test batter 
Gokul Nair 37 min ago
Sarfaraz Khan recalls his RCB days & memories of growing up at Azad Maidan
Sports Daily 50 min ago
Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022: Points Table (Updated) after Mangalore United vs Shivamogga Strikers - August 10, 2022
Sports4All Cricket 48 min ago