Final
PAK 137/8 (20 ov)
ENG 138/5 (19 ov)
ENG won by 5 wickets
Pakistan vs England live score
Match 8
IM-W *102/7 (19 ov)
IT-W
LIVE
IT-W won the toss and elected to field
Isle of Man Women vs Italy Women live score
Match 29
PAG *54/1 (4.3 ov)
INW
LIVE
INW won the toss and elected to field
Pacific Group vs International Warriors live score
1st T20I
NZ
IND
Starts 18 Nov, 12:00 PM
New Zealand vs India preview
24th Match
CPNJB 385/10 & 221/7d (42 ov)
NOR 333/10 & 166/5 (58.2 ov)
Match drawn
Central Punjab (Pakistan) vs Northern (Pakistan) live score
Division 2
NCAPE 408/10 (108.1 ov)
ECI 135/10 & 165/10 (52 ov)
Northern Cpe won by an inns & 108 runs
Northern Cape vs Eastern Cape Linyathi live score
Division 1
WEP 328/10 (84.1 ov)
TIT *140/6 (50.3 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 3 - TIT trail by 188 runs
Western Province vs Titans live score
Round 4
VIC 63/10 & 132/10 (49.2 ov)
QUN 205/10 (75.2 ov)
QUN won by an inning and 10 runs.
Victoria vs Queensland live score
Pakistan vs England Highlights, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: England beats Pakistan by 5 wickets to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy
15 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Shaheen Afridi cleans up Alex Hales with a beauty in Pakistan vs England final
Renin Wilben Albert 2 hr ago
"Qudrat ka nizaam in dumps now" - Fans troll Pakistan batting for crumbling under pressure in T20 World Cup final 
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 2 hr ago
T20 World Cup final: [WATCH] Adil Rashid takes a low stunner to dismiss Pakistan skipper Babar Azam
Viransh Shah 2 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 Babar Azam memes after his sedate knock against England in the final
Balakrishna 2 hr ago
"Were they best two teams or luckiest?" - Mohammad Kaif makes a sarcastic tweet ahead of England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final
Anuj Nitin Prabhu 3 hr ago