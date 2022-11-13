Create
12th match
OV 181/10 & *156/4 (60 ov)
ND 277/10 (63.5 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - Otago lead by 60 runs
Otago Volts vs Northern Districts live score
Otago Volts vs Northern Districts live score
11th match
AUK 438/10 & *37/1 (21 ov)
CNT 509/10 (136.4 ov)
LIVE
Stumps : Day 3 AUK trail by 34 runs.
Auckland vs Canterbury live score
Auckland vs Canterbury live score
Match 19
RAS 136/7 (10 ov)
CY *49/1 (4.5 ov)
LIVE
CY need 88 runs in 31 remaining balls
Rasai vs Cool Boys live score
Rasai vs Cool Boys live score
Match 36
BSH 229/2 (9.6 ov)
MBCC 174/1 (10 ov)
LIVE
BSH won by 55 runs.
Badalona Shaheen CC vs Men In Blue CC live score
Badalona Shaheen CC vs Men In Blue CC live score
13th Match
SOA 266/6 (50 ov)
WAU 270/8 (48.3 ov)
WAU won by 2 wickets
South Australia vs Western Australia live score
South Australia vs Western Australia live score
3rd T20I
IRE-W 167/4 (20 ov)
PK-W 133/10 (18.5 ov)
IRE-W won by 34 runs.
Schedule ic-right
Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women live score
10th match
WELL 262/10 & *106/3 (35 ov)
CS 215/10 (77.4 ov)
LIVE
Stumps - Day 2 - WELL lead by 153 runs
Wellington vs Central Stags live score
Wellington vs Central Stags live score
2nd ODI
UAE 191/10 (43.2 ov)
NEP 193/7 (47.5 ov)
NEP won by 3 wickets
Schedule ic-right
United Arab Emirates vs Nepal live score
IPL 2023 Retention: "He was keen on being part of a playing XI" - Sanjay Bangar explains the thought process behind Jason Behrendorff's trade to MI 
Gokul Nair 2 hr ago
"No point hiding away that it will be a challenge" - Jos Buttler on ODI series against Australia amid quick turnaround
Aayushman Vishwanathan 2 hr ago
3 surprising releases from franchises ahead of the IPL 2023 auction
Pratyush Rohra 34 min ago
3 times India clinched victory from the jaws of defeat vs New Zealand
Vikram Bhattacharya 2 hr ago
IND vs NZ 2022 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India
Vinay Chhabria 7 hr ago
IPL 2023 के Mini Auction में होगा कमाल, ये 3 खिलाड़ी हो सकते हैं सबसे ज़्यादा मालामाल | IPL | IPL 2023 Mini Auction
Sports Daily 2 hr ago